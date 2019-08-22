Aureus Incorporated: Aureus/Yuengling's Ice Cream Releases Five New Premium Flavors Into The Market This Fall, Launch of New High Protein/Lite Ice Cream Line

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2019 / Aureus, Inc. (OTC PINK:ARSN) ("Aureus" or the "Company") (www.AureusNOW.com) an emerging leader in the food brand development industry with exclusive rights to operate the online sales of Yuengling's Ice Cream ("Yuengling's Ice Cream" or "Yuengling's") (www.yuenglingsicecream.com) brand, as well as Yuengling's distribution at select retail locations, announces the release of five new premium flavors into the market this fall. The Company also announces the launch of its highly anticipated premium high protein/lite ice cream product line, featuring the five new flavors.

Yuengling's five new premium ice cream flavors are:

Mint Chocolate Chip: An American classic with the creamy and crunchy texture that satisfies every time. Super premium mint ice cream studded with rich chocolate chips.

Orange Cream: A childhood favorite when the days are hot! Gourmet ingredients give this classic new life. Creamy and sweet Madagascar Vanilla ice cream swirled with sweet orange cream.

Belgian Chocolate: Extra rich, extra chocolaty and super creamy Belgian chocolate premium ice cream. When just a little chocolate is not enough.

Vanilla Bourbon Butterscotch: An explosion of flavors for the true ice cream aficionado. Madagascar vanilla ice cream with a bourbon butterscotch swirl.

Maple Bacon Chocolate Chip: Maple ice cream with chocolate chips and a bacon flavoured swirl. The ultimate in ice cream decadence. Your taste buds will cry out for more!

Everett Dickson, CEO of Aureus stated, "After listening intently to our loyal customer base and conducting extensive consumer taste tests we have high confidence that these new flavors are exactly what our customers are looking for from Yuengling's Premium Ice Cream. We have some exciting new flavor combinations that will delight ice cream connoisseurs along with a liberal dose of some classic sentimental favorites. Of course the key ingredient in all our flavors is a passion for making the best tasting, most wholesome ice cream. All of our ice cream is produced using locally sourced milk and cream from a family-owned Pennsylvania dairy farm with zero extra hormones. Preference is given to local suppliers for all other ingredients as well. With a history stretching back to 1920, our devoted customers have come to expect the best."

"I am also pleased to announce that the production samples for our new premium high protein/lite ice cream product line have been successfully run," added Mr. Dickson. "You can expect to see Yuengling's high protein/lite ice cream on market shelves this fall featuring our newly released flavors. High protein/lite ice cream has actually surpassed all other segments in the ice cream industry nationally and we expect this line to become a top selling customer favorite as we continue our revitalization of this classic brand. The Yuengling's development team have outdone themselves with a patented nutrient delivery system that supplies all the right vitamins and amino acids to fuel today's healthy high protein, low carb lifestyle without sacrificing any of the gourmet taste Yuengling's fans have come to love. At only 90 calories per serving, you can include our delicious high protein/lite ice cream in your diet without guilt."

According to Allied Market Research, the global ice cream market was worth $70.8 billion in 2017, and is estimated to reach $97.3 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2017 to 2023.

About Aureus, Inc.

Management and ownership recently changed hands. The new focus is on acquiring specific assets in and related to the food industry, with a focus on ice cream. Aureus owns the assets and trademarks of rights to the Yuengling Ice Cream brand, and the exclusive right to market and sale the products of the brand. The goal of Aureus in the operation to consolidate all factors that are positive for the Yuengling brand into a synergistic success for Aureus shareholders as well as the next generation of Yuengling consumers.

About Yuengling's Ice Cream

Developed by American businessman Frank D. Yuengling, as a dairy business to help support the Yuengling family brewery during the 1920s Prohibition period, Yuengling's Ice Cream has a strong tradition of making exceptional gourmet ice cream products in central Pennsylvania. The fan-favorite brand continues advancing its legacy and its renowned dairy quality, by using locally sourced dairy ingredients that contain no added hormones.

David Yuengling and Rob Bohorad revived the brand in 2014 and an American classic was re-born. In 2018, positioned for the brands next stage of development, Yuengling's Ice Cream forged a partnership with YIC - Online Distributors, to distribute the iconic ice cream brand online, now via Aureus. Today, Yuengling's Ice Cream is delivered directly to the doorsteps of its consumers across the nation.

The Yuengling's Ice Cream Corporation- as it has been since 1935- is stand alone, and separately owned and run companies from D. G. Yuengling and Sons, Inc Brewery

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of US Highland, Inc and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-statements include fluctuation of operating results, the ability to compete successfully, and the ability to complete before-mentioned transactions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

For More Information

Contact & Media Inquiries:

Aureus.now@gmail.com

404.885.6045

www.AureusNow.com

Twitter: www.twitter.com/AureusNow

