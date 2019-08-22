Aluf Holdings, Inc. Appoints Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, Inc. as Its Transfer Agent and Registrar

HOLLYWOOD, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2019 / Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:AHIX) announced the appointment of Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, Inc., a subsidiary of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) ("Broadridge") as its transfer agent and registrar for the shares of its common stock. Broadridge will manage all stock registry requests for stockholders, including changes of address, replacement of lost and stolen stock certificates, and transfer of shares. This change to Broadridge from the Company's former transfer agent and registrar, VStock Transfer LLC, became effective August 12, 2019.

Welcome letters, with instructions on how to access their account through Broadridge, were mailed directly to all Aluf Holdings' registered stockholders on August 14, 2019.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. is the leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions for broker-dealers, banks, mutual funds and corporate issuers globally. Broadridge employs approximately 6,700 full-time associates in 14 countries. For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.

About Aluf Holdings, Inc.

Aluf Holdings, Inc. is a holding company whose primary focus is the identification, acquisition, management, and aggressive growth of companies in the burgeoning biometric and other "NexGen" technologies. Aluf's M&A model targets unique biometric enterprises with common key attributes and parameters. For further information see our website at www.aluf.com

