The growth of the global interactive kiosk market size can be attributed to the increase in demand for smart parking. The rise in urbanization and growth in disposable income in emerging countries has resulted in a high number of cars being sold. This high density of vehicles on the road is resulting in traffic congestion and causing difficulty in finding parking slots. These factors are driving the demand for smart parking, in which multiple technologies are used to achieve faster, easier, and efficient parking of vehicles. The growing implementation of smart parking solutions will increase the deployment of self-service kiosks, which in turn will drive the growth of the interactive kiosks market.

As per Technavio, the integration of advanced technologies in the interactive kiosk will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Interactive Kiosk Market: Integration of Advanced Technologies in Interactive Kiosk

The interactive kiosk market is witnessing the development of several advanced technologies. Vendors in the market are increasingly focusing on developing self-service kiosks that use technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and facial recognition. The use of such technologies will help kiosk systems to learn from customer data and develop into a smarter system with functionalities such as voice assistant and customer order prediction. Thus, the integration of advanced technologies will be one of the key interactive kiosk market trends that will impact growth during the forecast period.

"Apart from the integration of advanced technologies, other factors such as the growing investments in smart cities, and the increasing number of strategic partnerships will boost the interactive kiosk market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Interactive Kiosk Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global interactive kiosk market by end-user (retail, travel and tourism, financial services, healthcare, and others) and geographical regions (MEA, South America, APAC, North America, and Europe).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America, respectively. The growth of the interactive kiosk market share in North America can be attributed to factors such as the growing investments in the establishment of new retail stores, and the rapid growth of QSRs in the region.

