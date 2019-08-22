SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Industrial Robotics Market Procurement Intelligence Report.

Skyrocketing labor costs and increasing adoption of automation are some of the critical factors that are paving the way for the proliferation of industrial robotics to reduce manual intervention at production facilities. An exponential demand from the automotive and the manufacturing sectors is largely credited for driving a double-digit spend growth and ultimately boosting the industrial robotics market share. Rising labor costs have also triggered the adoption of automation, which is favoring the category adoption rate across multiple industrial sectors. For instance, the AGV segment of this industrial robotics category is finding its extensive application at facilities that are widely adopting warehouse adoption.

The double-digit spend growth rate of the industrial robotics market is primarily accredited to the extensive category adoption rate in APAC. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are accounting for nearly 75% of the demand for industrial robots which is a result of the existence of the leading industrial robots manufacturers and suppliers based in this region. Plagued by the upward spiraling labor costs, buyers from the manufacturing sector in China are installing industrial robots at their facilities which will serve as a key factor in driving the industrial robotics market share in APAC. Meanwhile, in the US, the increasing labor costs in the LCCs are compelling most of the US-origin manufacturing companies to reshore their facilities back to their country. This is further propelling the category adoption rate and is boosting the industrial robotics market share in the US.

Insights offered in this industrial robotics market procurement intelligence report include supply market forecasts, major cost drivers, and category management insights. Such insights are relevant for both the buyers and the suppliers who seek a risk-free and a cost-effective procurement strategy. The category spend segmentation done in this market intelligence report will guide the investors in identifying the best investment areas as well as help them in identifying cost-saving opportunities in the market.

"It is essential for buyers to use a product comparison matrix for choosing industrial robots that are ideal for their business," says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav.

This industrial robotics market procurement intelligence report has estimated the following cost drivers to influence the category growth in the coming years:

Rapid demand for AGVs and collaborative robots is expected to drive the category spend

Increasing production capacities of suppliers will limit category price rise





SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the information technology category provide detailed supply market forecasts and cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Industrial robotics

Category pricing insights

Pricing outlook

Total cost of ownership analysis

Supplier cost structure



Cost-Saving Opportunities

Supplier-side levers

Buyer-side levers

Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies



Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score





