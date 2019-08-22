The global Aronia berries market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The growth of the global Aronia berries market size can be attributed to increasing awareness of its health benefits. Aronia berries are rich in various nutrients and have higher levels of polyphenols and anthocyanins than other berries and grapes. The high concentration of phenols in Aronia berries helps in the effective healing of wounds and the removal of toxic substances from the body. Such benefits of Aronia berries will drive market demand during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing demand for superfoods will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Aronia Berries Market: Increasing Demand for Superfoods

Urbanization has significantly impacted the lifestyle and eating habits of consumers in urban areas. The growing health consciousness among consumers is driving the adoption of healthier lifestyles. This is increasing the demand for nutritionally dense superfoods, such as Aronia berries. Thus, the increasing demand for superfoods is expected to positively impact the growth of the Aronia berries market during the forecast period.

"Factors such as the rising popularity of urban farming, and the growing demand for plant-based beverages will have a significant impact on the Aronia berries market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Aronia Berries Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global Aronia berries market by distribution channel (offline and online), and geographical regions (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The European region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. The dominance of Europe can be attributed to the increasing preference for healthy, organic food, as a result of the growing vegan population in the region.

