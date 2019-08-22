Experience Intelligence Leader Receives Bronze Stevie Award in 2019 International Business Awards

InMoment, the leading provider of Experience Intelligence (XI), was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie Award in the Relationship Management Solution category in the 16th Annual International Business Awards.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide-public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small-are eligible to submit nominations. The 2019 IBAs received entries from organizations in 74 nations and territories.

Nicknamed the Steviesfor the Greek word for "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala awards banquet at the ANDAZ Hotel am Belvedere, Vienna, Austria on 19 October.

A record amount of more than 4,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in essentially every industry were submitted for consideration this year in a wide variety of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, among others. InMoment won in the Relationship Management Solution category for Emotion Detection and Intelligence Workflow.

"The ability to detect emotion related to comments in real time and connect it with corresponding Slack channels helps employees better understand the feelings of customers, ultimately nurturing a culture of empathy and customer centricity," said Brian Weiss, InMoment's SVP, Technology and Solutions in Software Development. "Further, it adds context and urgency to customer issues, so the most serious cases can be addressed first. The data also provides more granularity out of text analytics to immediately highlight at-risk customers, above-and-beyond staff, and everything-both positive and negative-that should be addressed by the business."

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from May through early August.

"The IBA judges from across the world were highly impressed with the nominations they reviewed this year. With the level of achievement documented in the nominations from 74 nations, the Stevie Awards are proud to honor organizations that demonstrate a high level of achievement in a variety of industries," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. "We received more nominations than ever and look forward to honoring the Stevie winners at our gala in Vienna, Austria this October."

About InMoment

InMoment is the leader in Experience Intelligence (XI), helping organizations deliver more beneficial and memorable experiences in every moment. The company's cloud-native XI Platform is engineered with data science at the core, featuring three clouds that work seamlessly together to give businesses a comprehensive understanding of the most important factors impacting the bottom line: Customer Experience (CX) Cloud, Employee Experience (EX) Cloud, and Market Experience (MX) Cloud. InMoment's technology, coupled with its deep domain knowledge in experience design and delivery, help more than 500 of the world's leading brands in 95 countries attract, excite, and retain their most profitable customers and most valuable employees.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

