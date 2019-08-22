Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2019) - FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV: FG) ("Falcon" or the "Company") reports it has commenced an exploration sampling program on its Wabunk Bay gold and base metal property located in the Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario.

The claims cover an area of approximately 304 hectares and are contained within the Birch-Uchi-Confederation Lakes greenstone belt which hosts the world-renowned Red Lake gold deposits as well as Great Bear Resources' Dixie project. The Wabunk property appears to be hosted within a similar geological structure to the Dixie lake project.

Several small gold mines were developed in this greenstone belt during the 1930s, including the Uchi Mine, which produced 114,000 ounces of gold. The Red Lake mining district has produced over 30,000,000 ounces of gold and is one of the premier mining districts in Canada, benefitting from major active mining operations including the Red Lake Gold Mine of Goldcorp Inc.

The objective of this initial program is to follow-up on historical trenching and drilling activity and entails prospecting and sampling showings that historically have produced encouraging surface and drill core assay values. General prospecting and sampling of the favourable geological host rock will be initiated and traced away from the mineralized trenches.

The property has potential for gold in the greenstone volcanic rocks which host the past producing Uchi Mine located approximately 2 km to the west; and base metals with anomalous cobalt and precious metals found with copper and nickel mineralization in the gabbro. The correlation between the base metal mineralization and previously completed airborne magnetics will also be evaluated during the site visit. The Wabunk area was covered by an airborne geophysical survey completed by a previous operator in 2003 that identified two magnetic and conductive anomalies.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Bob Chataway, P. Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Coomer Lake, Ontario Claims

Falcon reports that it has dropped its interest in the Coomer Lake, Ontario Vanadium-Titanium claims and will not proceed with the previously announced option agreement.

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Its Canadian projects include: the Central Canada gold and copper projects in Atikokan, Ontario, the Wabunk Bay gold, base metal project in Red Lake, Ontario and an interest in the Burton gold property located near Sudbury, Ontario. Falcon also has an agreement to acquire the Esperanza gold, copper project located within the Sierra de Las Minas District, Argentina.

