The global K-12 online tutoring market size is poised to reach USD 60.03 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.

The growing importance of STEM education and the strong global demand for test preparation is anticipated to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The increasing job opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields are leading to an increase in demand for STEM education. Students must have basic STEM education to prepare for competitive examinations in countries such as India. Students who successfully score high grades in these examinations are eligible for admission to higher education institutions. Hence, parents, students, and various stakeholders are placing greater emphasis on basic STEM education in schools. As a result, the number of students enrolling in K-12 online tutoring classes, at the start of their secondary education, is expected to increase further in the forthcoming years.

Furthermore, to monitor the learning quotient of students, a range of standardized tests, such as SAT and American College Test (ACT), are conducted for admission into higher education institutions in the US. This is also encouraging students to enroll in K-12 online tutoring programs. Hence, the growing emphasis on test preparation globally will drive enrollments in online K-12 tutoring programs during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd.

iTutorGroup

TAL Education Group

Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The K-12 Online Tutoring Market can be broadly categorized into the following tutoring type segment:

Structured tutoring

On-demand tutoring

Key Regions for the K-12 Online Tutoring Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

