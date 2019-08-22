O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY) O'KEY GROUP CONFERENCE CALL ON 1H 2019 IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS 22-Aug-2019 / 15:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. O'KEY GROUP CONFERENCE CALL ON 1H 2019 IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE: OKEY) is pleased to invite the investment community to join O'KEY conference call on 1H 2019 IFRS financial results. Date: Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 Time: - 5.00 p.m. (Moscow) - 3.00 p.m. (London) - 10.00 a.m. (New York) Participants: - Armin Burger, CEO of O'KEY - Konstantin Arabidis, CFO of O'KEY - Anton Farlenkov, Corporate Development Director The conference call details are provided below. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time using the number / Confirmation Code below: Russia: Local lines +7 495 646 9190 Toll free 8 10 8002 8675011 UK: Local lines +44 330 336 9411 Toll free 0800 279 7204 Europe: Local lines +49 69 2222 2018 Toll free 0800 101 1732 USA: Local lines +1 929 477 0448 Toll free 888 254 3590 Confirmation Code: 5150721 Replay of the call will be available at the event's section of the Investor Calendar at the Group's website: https://okeygroup.lu/investors/investor-calendar/ [1]. All related materials will be published on the "Investor" section of the Company's website at https://okeygroup.lu/ [2]. For further information please contact: Anton Farlenkov Corporate Development Director +7 919 777 0220 Anton.farlenkov@okmarket.ru www.okeyinvestors.ru [3] ISIN: US6708662019 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: OKEY LEI Code: 213800133YYU23T4L791 Sequence No.: 17695 EQS News ID: 861853 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=86299a1f0f110a8bf45267c62d549ede&application_id=861853&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=43b6993aeb5b13b359df72daca43f23b&application_id=861853&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=84b74359656d56d98d524fc5103bc088&application_id=861853&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 22, 2019 09:07 ET (13:07 GMT)