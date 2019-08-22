Klaipedos Nafta: Regarding Allocation of Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal Capacities

AB Klaipedos Nafta (hereinafter - the Company) hereby informs, that upon conclusion of respective agreement on 22 August 2019, capacities of the LNG Terminal were allocated to Eesti Energia AS under the conditions indicated below:

LNG regasification capacities: LNG regasification capacities 61.120.000 kWh (with reference conditions: natural gas upper heating value - 11.90 kWh/nm3, LNG expansion coefficient - 1:578 (m3 LNG/ nm3 natural gas), combustion/measurement temperature - 25/0 °C, pressure - 1.01325 bar). LNG regasification period: from 24th of September, 2019 until 31st of October, 2019

The Company constantly announces and updates the information on its website regarding the capacities of the LNG terminal which are available for booking during the Gas Year.

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594