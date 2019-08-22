Web Presence: Rahim Hassanally Continues Breast Cancer Awareness Advocacy Efforts

FAIRFIELD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2019 / Entrepreneur and philanthropist Rahim Hassanally reveals more about his breast cancer awareness advocacy efforts and fundraising.

A keen advocate for breast cancer awareness, Rahim Hassanally has spoken at length about his support for charities including Susan G. Komen and initiatives such as U.S. National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and its international counterparts. Originally from Texas and currently based in California, the entrepreneur and family man reveals more about his ongoing breast cancer awareness advocacy efforts and charity work.

"Having witnessed the effects of breast cancer first hand, I'm committed to promoting continued awareness of the disease, and to fundraising for organizations such as Susan G. Komen, and, in particular, my local, Sacramento Valley chapter of the leading breast cancer charity," Hassanally explains.

Often referred to simply as Komen, Susan G. Komen is the largest and best-funded breast cancer charity in the United States. The Sacramento chapter of the organization-Susan G. Komen Northern & Central California-serves a total of almost 30 counties across central and northernmost parts of the state. "To date, the chapter has contributed more than $20 million to breast cancer charities in the region," reveals Rahim Hassanally.

Rahim Hassanally and fellow automotive industry colleagues have previously donated more than $10,000 to the Sacramento Valley chapter of Susan G. Komen. In a gesture covered by Solano County's Daily Republic, Hassanally and colleagues proudly presented a $10,000 check to Kelly MacMillan of Susan G. Komen Northern & Central California.

Rahim Hassanally has also shown great support for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. "Promoted each October, National Breast Cancer Awareness Month is held annually to raise both awareness and funds for vital research into breast cancer causes, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and a cure for the disease," he explains.

"It's vital," suggests the philanthropist and entrepreneur, "that we continue to raise awareness about events such as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in the United States, as well as corresponding overseas initiatives held elsewhere around the world."

"National Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2019 begins," adds Hassanally, "on October 1st, and concludes at the end of the month."

Elsewhere, Rahim Hassanally is a keen supporter of several other local charities, nonprofit organizations, and good causes. "These include," he adds, wrapping up, "my local air force base, as well as a number of local homeless charities and shelters."

To learn more about this year's upcoming National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, visit the National Breast Cancer Foundation website at https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/breast-cancer-awareness-month/.

