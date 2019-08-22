Basilea has reported good momentum in 2019, with positive clinical data from key studies on Zevtera/Mabelio and derazantinib. Cresemba sales have continued to grow, benefiting from international launches by partners in new markets and growth in existing markets. Despite significant R&D investment, operating losses have narrowed to CHF13.2m (H118: CHF20.4m). Basilea is well funded, with gross cash and investments of CHF177.9m sufficient to fund operations beyond 2020 to multiple R&D inflection points. Pivotal data in 2020/21 could lead to filings for derazantinib (oncology) and Zevtera (US NDA for the treatment of resistant bacterial infections). We value Basilea at CHF1,077m.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...