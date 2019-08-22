Mutares (MUX) specializes in restructuring distressed companies and has been very active in M&A this year, with seven deals announced to date. It has concluded two platform investments in the automotive and mobility segment and acquired two goods and services platforms. This provides additional diversification following the stronger focus on expanding the engineering and technology business in FY18. That said, the latter remains MUX's key value driver for now (64% of NAV at end-June 2019) and was further expanded by three add-on acquisitions to the Donges Group completed so far in FY19.

