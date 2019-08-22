Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
London, August 22
Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE:BLP)
Company Number: SC192153
Thursday, 22nd August 2019
Results of Annual General Meeting
Blue Planet Investment Trust plc advises that at its Annual General Meeting held today at 11:00am, Resolutions numbered 1 through to 10 were unanimously passed on a show of hands. Resolution 11 did not pass.
The following proxy votes were cast:
|Ordinary Resolutions
|In Favour
|% Votes Cast
|Chairman's Discretion
|% Votes Cast
|Against
|% Votes Cast
|1. To receive the accounts for the year to 30 April 2019 together with the Directors and Auditors reports.
|21,323,520
|99.6
|58,631
|0.3
|17,296
|0.1
|2.To declare a dividend on the ordinary shares in respect of the financial year ended 30 April 2019.
|21,316,866
|99.6
|51,761
|0.2
|24,778
|0.1
|3.To approve the Directors remuneration report.
|21,204,257
|99.3
|58,103
|0.2
|101,123
|0.5
|4. To re-elect Mr Russell Frith as a Director of the Company.
|21,263,553
|99.5
|66,248
|0.3
|50,760
|0.2
|5. To re-elect Ms Victoria Killay as a Director of the Company.
|21,269,011
|99.4
|57,628
|0.3
|66,677
|0.3
|6. To re-elect Mr Kenneth Murray as a Director of the Company.
|21,243,102
|99.4
|66,248
|0.3
|72,768
|0.3
|7.To re-appoint the auditors and authorise Directors to fix remuneration.
|21,284,153
|99.5
|57,628
|0.3
|50,154
|0.2
|8.To authorise Directors to allot relevant securities.
|21,242,251
|99.4
|60,206
|0.3
|58,102
|0.3
|9.To empower Directors to allot equity securities and sell relevant treasury shares.
|21,209,625
|99.2
|57,628
|0.3
|108,626
|0.5
|Special Resolutions
|10.To authorise the Company to make market purchases as specified in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting.
|21,272,948
|99.5
|64,808
|0.3
|51,279
|0.2
|11.That in accordance with and subject to the terms of the Company's Articles of Association, the voluntary winding up be authorised.
|333,267
|1.6
|54,631
|0.3
|20,984,849
|98.2
NOTES:
1. The current issued share capital of the company is 49,474,863
2. Where shareholders have appointed the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy, with discretion as to voting, those votes have been cast in favour of resolutions 1 to 10 and against resolution 11.
3. A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of resolutions 10 & 11 have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
A copy of these resolutions are also available from www.blueplanet.eu
For further information, contact the Company Secretary,
Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd, on 0131 466 6666 or info@blueplanet.eu
