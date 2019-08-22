Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE:BLP)

Company Number: SC192153

Thursday, 22nd August 2019

Results of Annual General Meeting

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc advises that at its Annual General Meeting held today at 11:00am, Resolutions numbered 1 through to 10 were unanimously passed on a show of hands. Resolution 11 did not pass.

The following proxy votes were cast:

Ordinary Resolutions In Favour % Votes Cast Chairman's Discretion % Votes Cast Against % Votes Cast 1. To receive the accounts for the year to 30 April 2019 together with the Directors and Auditors reports. 21,323,520 99.6 58,631 0.3 17,296 0.1 2.To declare a dividend on the ordinary shares in respect of the financial year ended 30 April 2019. 21,316,866 99.6 51,761 0.2 24,778 0.1 3.To approve the Directors remuneration report. 21,204,257 99.3 58,103 0.2 101,123 0.5 4. To re-elect Mr Russell Frith as a Director of the Company. 21,263,553 99.5 66,248 0.3 50,760 0.2 5. To re-elect Ms Victoria Killay as a Director of the Company. 21,269,011 99.4 57,628 0.3 66,677 0.3 6. To re-elect Mr Kenneth Murray as a Director of the Company. 21,243,102 99.4 66,248 0.3 72,768 0.3 7.To re-appoint the auditors and authorise Directors to fix remuneration. 21,284,153 99.5 57,628 0.3 50,154 0.2 8.To authorise Directors to allot relevant securities. 21,242,251 99.4 60,206 0.3 58,102 0.3 9.To empower Directors to allot equity securities and sell relevant treasury shares. 21,209,625 99.2 57,628 0.3 108,626 0.5 Special Resolutions 10.To authorise the Company to make market purchases as specified in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting. 21,272,948 99.5 64,808 0.3 51,279 0.2 11.That in accordance with and subject to the terms of the Company's Articles of Association, the voluntary winding up be authorised. 333,267 1.6 54,631 0.3 20,984,849 98.2

NOTES:

1. The current issued share capital of the company is 49,474,863

2. Where shareholders have appointed the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy, with discretion as to voting, those votes have been cast in favour of resolutions 1 to 10 and against resolution 11.

3. A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of resolutions 10 & 11 have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

A copy of these resolutions are also available from www.blueplanet.eu

For further information, contact the Company Secretary,

Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd, on 0131 466 6666 or info@blueplanet.eu

END