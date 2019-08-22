Web Presence: David Lougee of Silver City New Mexico Shares 3 Tips for Fly Casting Technique

SILVER CITY, NM / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2019 / Fix common beginners' mistakes using David Lougee's expertise.

Fly fishing is popular amongst outdoorsmen who enjoy a challenge and the opportunity for a free dinner. It is usually considered to be more difficult than regular fishing, and often leads people to travel to remote and unique places. With this type of fishing, the artificial flies that are used to catch fish have very little weight to them. Spinning lures and other forms of traditional bait are much heavier. A fly line allows fishermen to get their lure out to where the fish are by using specific casting techniques.

Many beginners tend to struggle with a few fundamental principles that are common in fly casting technique. Learning to cast correctly is one of the most critical aspects of this recreational activity. David Lougee, of Silver City New Mexico, an avid fly fisherman, challenges beginners to hone in on their skills by trying his three fly casting tips.

Casting Stroke

A popular rule in the sport is: "Short line, short stroke. Longer line, longer stroke". Beginners tend to make the common mistake of using the same length stroke for all different line lengths. David Lougee of Silver City New Mexico explains that this mistake causes the fly and leaders to rarely turn over.

Instead, David Lougee's first tip is to adjust stroke length to line length for complete control of the line, leader, and fly at all times. Mastering this is crucial to a proper fly casting technique.

Elbows

Ideally, a fisherman's elbow should move up on the backcast and down on the forward cast. David Lougee explains that in a short cast, the elbow will have a smaller up and down movement. This movement is always present in all casting strokes, and creates a clear path for the line to unroll. Failure to raise and lower the elbow will result in tailing loops.

Wide Loops

David Lougee suggests shortening your stroke if the leader and fly turn in a wide loop and pile upon themselves. This problem easy to solve by simply not taking the rod as far back during the backcast. Many people incorrectly assume that it is the fault of their equipment or not enough effort.

About David Lougee:

With more than 25 years of experience in education, David Lougee has worked as an administrator, teacher, and coach across the United States. He firmly believes all students can learn when provided with instruction that meets their individual needs. He has a passion for the outdoors and enjoys fly fishing, camping, and traveling with his wife.

