Bayhorse Silver Inc. (TSXV: BHS) (the "Company" or "Bayhorse") has commenced geological operations at its precious- metals -rich, Brandywine, Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide Project, British Columbia, Canada.

The Company has confirmed historic gold and silver drill hole locations and located the historic drill core. The team has identified the width and strike of the partially mined Tedi zone. The mineralized zone is exposed across a 100-foot wide zone , running 400 feet along strike.

The previously mined Quartz and Silver Tunnels have been located. From the Quartz Tunnel elevation at 607 m (1,991 ft) through the Dave's Pond mineralized zone, and up to the Tedi pit at 943 m (3,090 ft) suggest a minimum vertical extent of 330 m (1,100 ft).

The known reported strike length of 1.8 km (5,900 ft) between the Quartz Tunnel and the Tedi pit is derived from past exploration, mineralization presence and former mining activity.

Reported production from the Tedi pit (Minfile) was 10,385 tonnes with recoveries of 23,054 oz/silver, 11,045 oz/gold, 363,386 lbs of lead, 352,424 lbs of zinc and 26,534 lbs of copper.(Van Silver Mines 1977).

A later 4.5 meter sample from the North Pit at Tedi reportedly graded 1.6 g/t gold, 150 g/t silver, 1.71% copper, 10.95% lead and 14.08% zinc.

A three- hole 2010 drill program conducted by Auramex at Daves Pond to confirm the high gold grades reported by La Rock mining in 1995, the highest gold value reported was in the hole BRW-7 that assayed 1.63 g/t Au over 1.52m. However, they reported that a 30 cm long interval containing visible gold (VG) was excluded from the sample and not assayed. . (Walus, Dunn 2010) The description of the visible gold section suggests the presence of a nugget effect.

Hole BRW-5 assayed 6.2 g/t Au over 1.5 m, and BRW-6 assayed 3.3 g/t Au over 1.5 m.

A link is provided here to the entire resampling report including all assay data and intervals.

Bayhorse CEO Graeme O'Neill comments: "The Brandywine Project brings us a significant, well advanced, drill ready, gold and silver project to Bayhorse to complement our high grade Bayhorse Silver Mine. After visiting Brandywine with our highly experienced geological team and seeing the easy access, with well developed drill pads in place, and the ability to work year around we believe the exploration will be very cost effective."

The readily accessible, 1,432 hectare, brownfield Brandywine project has undergone several mining and exploration phases including bulk tonnage shipments to smelters, extensive drilling, and extensive geochemical and geophysical studies, (2018 Brandywine Minfile Report).





Dr S Jackson, P.Geol and C. Baldys, P.Geo examining the extensive Tedi Pit mineralization.



The most definitive indications of the nature of the mineralization on the property are two smelter shipments as follows:

A 50 ton bulk sample in 1967 grading 83.1 g/t gold, 354 g/t silver, 9.9% lead, 7.4% zinc, 0.30% copper per ton to East Helena , Montana, smelter from the Silver Tunnel and Main Zone (Melling, 1994, Walus 2011). A 500 ton sample grading 14.2% lead, 12.5% zinc, 339 g/t silver, and 2.57 g/t gold per ton to the Cominco Smelter in Trail in 1977 (Walus, 2011, Melling, 1994).

The Company advises that the information is of a historic nature. Historic production estimates and grades reported have not been verified. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to verify the historical estimates nor classify the historic estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and the Company is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

The detailed drill data available from prior extensive work by several exploration groups is preserved, and will serve as a basis for confirmation drilling of the known sulphide mineralization target areas, that is currently being planned.

The work program at Brandywine is being funded through a recently announced flow-through financing.

The Company has granted 1,400,000 stock options to directors, officers and consultants that fully vest on the date of grant and are exercisable at an exercise price of $0.10 on or before August 22, 2024. Bayhorse CEO Graeme O'Neill has exercised 750,000 incentive stock options at C$0.10 for net proceeds to the Company of $75,000.

This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents. Dr. Stewart Jackson, P.Geo., a Qualified Person and Consultant to the Company has prepared, supervised the preparation of, and approved the technical content of this press release.

On Behalf of the Board.

Graeme O'Neill, CEO

604-684-3394

Bayhorse Silver Inc., a junior exploration company, has earned 100% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine Oregon, USA. and has optioned the Brandywine, precious metals rich, volcanogenic massive sulphide property located in B.C., Canada. The Company has an experienced management and technical team with extensive exploration and mining expertise.

