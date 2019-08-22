Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2019) - Smooth Rock Ventures Corp. (TSXV: SOCK) ("Smooth Rock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Yves Caron, Geol (OGQ), MSc, as President, CEO and a director of the Company effective immediately.

Mr. Caron has over 20 years extensive experience in the exploration and development of precious and industrial metal projects. Mr. Caron has served from project geologist to senior project manager with numerous mining companies, designing and leading advanced exploration campaigns for different commodities including lithium, diamond, uranium, gold and base metals.

Christopher Hobbs, Chief Financial Officer of Smooth Rock, stated that: "We are very pleased that Yves will be joining our team as President and a fellow board member, he brings a wealth of experience to the Company. He has helped guide a number of Canadian companies from the various stages of exploration into project development, we look forward to working with Yves long into the future."

Mr. Caron expressed enthusiasm for his new appointment, stating: "I am very pleased to have this opportunity to serve in a leadership role with Smooth Rock. We have a great portfolio of exploration properties in Nevada which we intend to aggressively explore and develop. I look forward to assisting the Company in many initiatives and efforts to deliver value for our shareholders."

Mr. Caron received a B.Sc. in Geology from the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM) in 1999 and a Master's Degree in Earth Science from Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (INRS) in 2010. He is a Member of the association of professional geologists of Quebec (OGQ) and has been a board member of several exploration companies with advanced projects.

The Company also announces that the ground based geophysical surveying portion of the Phase 1 exploration program on the Garfield Flats Project with Walker River Resources Corp. (see news release 06-07-19) is nearing completion. A total of 282 kilometers (175 miles) of ground based geophysical surveying, is expected to be completed. The results of which will be complied along with the results from the other components of the Phase I of the Garfield Flats exploration program that consists of reconnaissance prospecting, geological mapping, surface trenching and relocation of historical workings on the property.

This Phase I program will provide accurate modern data to assist in the planning of the phase II drill program. Phase I is expected to last for six to eight weeks, with phase II expected to begin following the compilation of the phase I results, later in 2019.

The Garfield Flats Project is within the Walker Lane shear zone, a 60-mile-wide structural corridor extending in a southeast direction from Reno, Nevada, located 18 miles southeast of Hawthorne, NV along U.S. Highway 95. The project has excellent year-round access and infrastructure within Mineral County, one of the most pro-mining counties in the pro-mining states and highest-grade gold districts of Nevada.

Finally, the Company announces the resignation of Mr. Jeffrey Cocks as President, CEO and director of the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Cocks for his contributions to the Company during his long serving tenure on its board of directors and wishes him well in his future endeavours. Mr. Cocks will remain a consultant to the Company.

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by E. Gauthier, geol., Eng (OIQ), a consultant of the Company, and an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

