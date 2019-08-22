Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 22.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion
22.08.2019 | 16:25
(63 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Corral Petroleum Holdings AB: Notice Release of the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Please note that the report for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 will be released on August 29th, 2019 at 9:00 am CET.

An international conference call for investors and analysts will be held on September 3rd, 2019 at 3:00 pm CET.

The dial-in number is:

Standard International Access +44 (0) 20 3003 2666

Stockholm +46 (0) 8 50520424

New York +1-212 999 6659

The meeting code is Corral Q2.

For further information, please contact:
Amelie Wilson
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: + 46 (0)70-450-10-10
Email: amelie.wilson@preem.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/corral-petroleum-holdings-ab/r/notice-release-of-the-second-quarter-ended-june-30--2019,c2886624


© 2019 PR Newswire