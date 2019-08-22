Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.08.2019

WKN: A1W6ST ISIN: BMG067231032 
Frankfurt
22.08.19
09:49 Uhr
2,750 Euro
+0,430
+18,53 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
22.08.2019 | 16:29
(57 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Avance Gas Holding Ltd - Notice of Annual General Meeting

Avance Gas Holding Ltd - Notice of Annual General Meeting

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OSE: AVANCE) announces that its 2019 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 13, 2019. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and including the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements for 2018 can be found in the links below and on our website at www.avancegas.com.

For further queries, please contact:

Peder C. G. Simonsen, CFO
Tel: +47 22 00 48 15 / Email: p.simonsen@avancegas.com

ABOUT AVANCE GAS

Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGC), and operates a fleet of fourteen modern ships

For more information about Avance Gas, please visit: www.avancegas.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


