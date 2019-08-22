JPJ Group PLC Announces Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2019 / JPJ Group plc (LSE:JPJ) (the 'Group'), a leading global online bingo-led operator, announces today that Katie Vanneck-Smith will join the Group's Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 October 2019.

Katie is currently the co-founder and publisher of Tortoise Media, the slow-news start up, launched in January 2019. She previously spent over 20 years in various senior executive roles at News Corp, where she gained significant digital and marketing experience while working for some of the largest UK and US national publications, including The Times and Wall Street Journal. She was most recently President of Dow Jones, publisher of The Wall Street Journal.

Commenting on her appointment, Neil Goulden, Executive Chairman, JPJ Group said: "It is brilliant to have someone with Katie's extensive experience agree to join the Board. We are looking forward to drawing on her valuable knowledge of managing customer focused digital solutions. Her active involvement and management of a number of high-profile digital projects during her years at News Corp will be invaluable for the Group."

Katie Vanneck-Smith added: "JPJ Group is at an exciting time in its growth and development following the recently announced acquisition of Gamesys and I am delighted to be joining the Board. I look forward to working with Neil and the team to strengthen the Group's offerings and relationships with its customers."

There are no further disclosures to be made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13.

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Dan Talisman, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary.

About JPJ Group plc

JPJ Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. JPJ Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), and InterCasino (www.intercasino.com) brands. For more information about JPJ Group plc, please visit www.jpjgroup.com.

