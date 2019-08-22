U.K. developer RES Group has obtained approval to build the 200 MW Avonlie Solar Farm in the Australian state of New South Wales.RES Group's long wait for state approval from the New South Wales Department of Planning and Environment ended earlier this month when it got the green light to build the 200 MW Avonlie Solar Farm. The approval process took more than a year to wrap up. Construction will begin in the coming months, with operations expected to start in the fall of 2021. The company said that the project will feature approximately 667,000 solar panels. Additionally, the 550-hectare site ...

