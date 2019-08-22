The global manufacturing operations management (MOM) software market size is poised to grow by USD 7.45 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 10% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190822005445/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global manufacturing operations management (MOM) software market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 125-page research report with TOC on "Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market Analysis Report by end-user (automotive, food and beverages, chemical, pharmaceutical, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) 2019 2023" at: Request a Free Sample Report

The market is driven by the need for operational efficiency to improve the quality of the manufacturing process. Also, the digital transformation of manufacturing operations is expected to further boost the growth of the manufacturing operations management (MOM) software market.

The demand for high-quality products from manufacturing facilities across verticals such as automotive, chemical, electronics, and food and beverage is increasing at a rapid pace. The proper supply of materials, efficient allocation of resources, and production capacity are the key criteria for improving the output of manufacturing units. MOM software facilitates proper scheduling and expedites work and processes, which helps organizations to improve operational efficiency and provide timely service to customers. Thus, the need for operational efficiency will boost the demand for MOM software during the forecast period.

Rapidly changing consumer preferences and the accelerating demand for product quality and innovation are pushing manufacturers to adopt faster and smarter technologies. The digitization of manufacturing operations is helping manufacturers boost their manufacturing operations, allowing production to move faster and manufacturers to meet aggressive deadlines. The digital transformation of manufacturing facilities will increase the demand for MOM software that helps track the entire transformation of products from raw materials to finished goods.

For More Information: Speak to an Analyst

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

ABB Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Siemens AG

Market Segmentation by End-User:

The manufacturing operations management (MOM) software market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Automotive

Food and beverages

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Others

Key Regions for the Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Related Reports on Software are:

Enterprise Performance Management Application Market Global Enterprise Performance Management Application Market by end-users (BFSI, telecom and IT, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and other end-users) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Talent Management Software Market- Global Talent Management Software Market by deployment (cloud-based and on-premise) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190822005445/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com