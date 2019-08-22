Vaisala Group: Vaisala Digital Renews Focus and Reorganizes Operations

Vaisala

Press Release

August 22, 2019

Vaisala Digital Renews Focus and Reorganizes Operations

To drive business performance and innovation speed, Vaisala Digital focuses on transportation, renewable energy, lightning, and data-driven operations, steps up its investments in development, and reorganizes its structure and operations.

Vaisala sets a new direction for its digital business with investments into new assets, capabilities, and structure to develop industry leading digital solutions to support its customers to make best decisions in weather critical operations. In addition to the recently announced acquisition of Foreca's professional B2B weather services business , Vaisala focuses on building up enhanced competences in machine learning and artificial intelligence, consolidates its data centers into two locations, and opens a new Vaisala Digital site in Keilaniemi, Espoo, to drive co-innovation with the software research and development community.

"The acquisition of Foreca's professional B2B weather services business is a core piece in the renewal of Vaisala Digital. By joining forces, we will be able to offer innovative solutions and enter several completely new areas, such as road weather prediction for autonomous vehicles to support safe and efficient traffic in various conditions," says Markus Melin, Vice President of Vaisala Digital.

Vaisala Digital seeks to build business also in novel areas such as precise modelling, forecasting, and visualization of urban air quality, and bringing new value-added supplementary services to Vaisala's connected instruments going forward.

Furthermore, Vaisala Digital reorganizes its operations. While a new team for co-located transportation solutions development, including road, airport and ports, will be ramped up in Finland, 21 employees in the US are made redundant. These measures are estimated to bring an annual saving of some EUR 3 million from 2020 onwards. Vaisala estimates to book around EUR 1 million of redundancy costs in its third quarter 2019 results.

