Solibro will probably file for insolvency this month, according to German media reports. However, the company has yet to publicly confirm the matter.Solibro GmbH, a German subsidiary of Chinese thin-film PV manufacturer Hanergy, will likely file for insolvency in the coming days, according to the Mitteldeutsche Zeitung newspaper. The management of the CIGS photovoltaic manufacturer informed its workforce about the plan by email on Wednesday, the Halle-based daily has reported. The company's 221 employees, who have apparently been in the dark about the company's future for the past several weeks, ...

