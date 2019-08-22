On November 9, 2018, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the shares in Netmore Group AB were to receive observation status with reference to a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial situation. On August 20, 2019, Netmore Group AB published a press release with information on the company's financial situation and its financial report for the second quarter 2019. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares (NETM B, ISIN code SE0009921976, order book ID 140998) in Netmore Group AB shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB