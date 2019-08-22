Trintech, Inc.: Trintech Achieves Record-Breaking New Customer Adoption and Expansion in H1

EG Retail America, Lindt & Sprüngli, Plenty, Potbelly Corporation and Supreme Among New Customers Who Join Trintech's Customer Base of Over 3,500+ Companies

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2019 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the office of finance, continued to expand its market leadership and global footprint in the first half of its fiscal year. The rapid adoption of Trintech's financial solutions to drive Risk Intelligent RPA (RI RPA) within a robust financial controls framework, has resulted in accelerated customer adoption and continued strong financial results. The company grew sales in excess of 60% year over year for the first half of its fiscal 2019 year.

"From record-breaking expansions with European and North American existing customers, including ABB and one of the leading hospital & healthcare providers, to continuing to sign new marquee enterprise customers, including two of the largest real estate firms in the world, we are incredibly proud of the accomplishments achieved in the first half of our fiscal year," says Teresa Mackintosh, CEO at Trintech. "In addition, we are gaining rapid momentum with the expansion of our Adra solution into North America and our recent partnerships in APAC."

Sample new customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions that have adopted Cadency by Trintech in the first half include: AA Plc, Kadant Inc., Potbelly Corporation, Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center, William Hill US, and Xinja Bank. In addition, sample new customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions that have adopted Adra by Trintech include: Aker BioMarine Antarctic, Asian Trails, Hadeland Glassverk, Lindt & Sprüngli, Plenty, Stendorren Fastigheter, and Wilhelmsen Chemicals.

"As we continue to extend our market leadership across the globe, we are finding that more companies are realizing the value of partnering with a leading software provider that has a portfolio of solutions that support the needs and requirements of any size organization without a one-size-fits-all mentality," continues Mackintosh. "Whether companies are looking to accelerate and simplify their existing financial processes or embark on a full financial transformation, the customer conversations have fundamentally evolved. Organizations are looking to build for the future and Trintech is the answer."

Over 300,000 users across more than 3,500 companies, including the majority of the Fortune 100, have partnered with Trintech to increase their efficiency and effectiveness, reduce costs, and improve governance and transparency across their finance and accounting processes. In the last 12 months alone, ten of Trintech's customers are using its solutions to match over 6 billion transactions, demonstrating Trintech's leadership in matching capabilities for the office of finance.

####

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure and fiduciary reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency Platform, Adra Suite, and targeted tools, Trintech Disclosure Management, ReconNET, T-Recs, and UPCS, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,100 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Kelli Shoevlin

1 (972) 739-1680

Kelli.Shoevlin@trintech.com

SOURCE: Trintech, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/556946/Trintech-Achieves-Record-Breaking-New-Customer-Adoption-and-Expansion-in-H1