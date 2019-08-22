Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest market intelligence solution for a pharmaceutical packaging company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to analyze factors such as industry development, investment environment, market size, and market opportunities in the European pharma packaging market. Also, this article highlights the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client devise an efficient go-to-market strategy and realize savings of over $3.7 million in one year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190822005476/en/

Although increasing R&D and innovations in packaging materials present huge opportunities for companies operating in the pharmaceutical packaging industry, market dynamism and competitive landscape are still increasing challenges for pharma packaging companies. In order to succeed in the long-run, pharma packaging companies will need to overcome challenges coming their way and adhere to the medicine packaging standards of the region. However, this becomes difficult without the right market intelligence partner.

Our custom market intelligence solution can help you evaluate the potential for your products or services in a new market. Request a free proposal

The business challenge: The client is a pharmaceutical packaging company based out of Canada. The client wanted to evaluate the potential for their products in Europe before making market expansion. In addition, the client wanted to understand packaging alternatives undertaken by the top pharma packaging companies in Europe to protect drugs during the transportation process. Furthermore, the company wanted to understand the risks and opportunities in the European pharmaceutical packaging market.

Are you looking to enter a foreign market? Our market intelligence experts can help you devise an efficient go-to-market strategy. Contact us!

The solution offered By leveraging Infiniti's expertise in offering market research solution, the experts helped the client to gather comprehensive insights into the current and future market potential for pharmaceutical packaging products in Europe. Also, the experts conducted a market opportunity analysis to help the client identify barriers to market entry and assess markets' readiness for new offerings.

Furthermore, our solutions helped the client to assess all the industry risks impeding the business growth of pharmaceutical packaging companies in Europe. The insights obtained from Infiniti's market intelligence solution helped the client to devise an efficient go-to-market strategy and establish their foothold in the new market. Furthermore, the client was able to realize savings of over $3.7 million.

Infiniti's market intelligence solution helped the client to:

Exceed their sales expectation

Identify the pharmaceutical packaging trends and alternatives that need to be focused on in the coming years

Wondering how your business can benefit from our market intelligence solution? Request more information from our experts!

Infiniti's market intelligence solutions offered predictive insights on:

Gaining insights on the market demographics and competitive scenario

Analyzing top competitors' business strategies and plans

Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request free brochure

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190822005476/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us