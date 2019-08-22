The global humectants market size is poised to reach USD 8.47 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the rise in the use of synthetic humectants. Also, the increased demand for humectants from the food and beverage industry is anticipated to further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

At present, synthetic humectants such as glycerin, urea, sodium lactate, butylene glycol, and sorbitol are being widely used in several beauty and personal care products because of their low production cost and longer shelf life. Hence, the rising use of synthetic humectants in the beauty and personal care industry will be a significant factor fueling the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, humectants are also being used in food treatment where moist infusion, blending, and dry infusion methods are commonly used to treat foods. For instance, magnesium carbonate is used in bakeries to improve the flow of Oater during processing. The global food and beverages market was valued at more than USD7 trillion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period. Thus, the increasing consumption of food and beverages across the globe will drive the demand for humectants during the forecast period. The growth of end-user industries will further drive the growth of the global humectants market during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

BASF SE

Cargill Inc.

DowDuPont Inc.

The Lubrizol Corp.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Humectants Market can be broadly categorized into the following applications:

Food and beverages

Oral and personal care

Animal feed

Others

Key Regions for the Humectants Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

