A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, has announced the completion of their latest marketing mix modeling engagement for a leading retail company. During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig helped a leading retailer based out of the Netherlands to improve its marketing effectiveness in terms of sales, share, and profits.

Quantzig is well-known for helping its clients for over 15 years across the globe with its marketing analytics solutions. Our marketing analytics solutions help businesses to make fact-based, smarter decisions that further help them gain a competitive advantage in the market.

The Business Problem

The client, a Netherlands based retailer, wanted to allocate their marketing budget across different marketing channels. Also, they wanted to leverage marketing mix modeling solutions to calculate the ROI for their marketing campaigns in real-time.

This case study explains how we helped the client to gauge the impact of marketing spend across channels through real-time monitoring of marketing activities.

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

Our experts adopted a comprehensive approach to identify and deploy the ideal marketing mix model. The solution offered helped the client to identify major gaps and reallocate their marketing budget efficiently to better support their marketing initiatives. Also, the retailer witnessed a significant improvement in their market share along with a 23% increase in profitability.

Quantzig's marketing mix modeling solutions helped the client to:

Improve campaign effectiveness

Increase market share by 47%

Quantzig's marketing mix modeling solutions offered predictive insights on:

Monitoring short-term marketing and promotional activities

Integrate data obtained from disparate sources

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

