Stage2Data is Proud to Announce Stephen Pyott as Their New President to Lead the Company Globally

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2019 / Stage2Data, an elite North American cloud management service provider, announces Stephen Pyott as their new president to lead the company globally.

Stephen brings a decade of experience to the Stage2Data team focusing on hybrid cloud and the deployment of disaster recovery and business continuity solutions. Stephen has earned a reputation for his strong strategic sensibilities and his ability to see the bigger picture when putting solutions together for clients. The result? Satisfied clients who experience operational excellence and bottom-line results.

"We are excited about Stephen's appointment, his experience and his vision for Stage2Data. His appointment is evidence of his proven track record of driving our unique brand and bringing innovative cloud solutions to the North American markets across the region as well as his unfaltering commitment to customer success," says Jeff Collier, Founder and Board Executive of Stage2Data. "In tandem with Stephen's appointment, we have strategically restructured our support and professional services by expanding our existing team with highly qualified and experienced professionals. We've made a significant investment in overhauling our data centers across Canada to mirror our world-class infrastructure recently built out for our expansion in the US," Collier highlights.

In his new role, Stephen Pyott will focus on cloud solutions for the North American markets, building on first to market innovation such as Cloud Provider Redundancy ("CPR") disaster-recovery-as-a-service technology for a new approach to "always-on" that securely connects multiple private and public clouds. Another example recently launched is Network Recovery as a Service (NRaaS), where failover and recovery are made possible for the entire network infrastructure. As Stage2Data's customers are increasingly moving their data to the cloud, part of Stephen's role will entail delivering best of breed data management software solutions across Canada and the United States and driving new innovative ways of providing integrated data backup, cloud storage and IT disaster recovery.

"I am absolutely grateful and thrilled to take on this new role," says Stephen. "The truth is that at no time has this company ever been in a better position to accomplish great things. Our infrastructure, policies and procedures are excellent; however, our greatest strength is the current team. Stage2Data is fortunate to have such a cohesive and talented group. The approaching months and year will be very exciting," he concludes.

