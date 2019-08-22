During its presentation, Gravity attracted representatives of various game companies and media outlets.

'Ragnarok M: Eternal Love' has been globally downloaded over 24 million times. It will be launched in Europe soon.

'Ragnarok Online' will be re-launched in Europe on September 4th

Gravity Interactive, Inc., a subsidiary of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) which is a leading global game company, participated in Gamescom which is one of the three largest game fairs in the world, held in Cologne, Germany from August 20th to 24th

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190822005507/en/

Gravity Interactive, Inc., a subsidiary of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) which is a leading global game company, participated in Gamescom which is one of the three largest game fairs in the world, held in Cologne, Germany. At the fair, Gravity announced that it plans to launch 'Ragnarok M: Eternal Love' in the European region on September 4th 2019. 'Ragnarok M: Eternal Love' will be launched in Russia and Turkey, as well as Europe and it will be serviced in seven languages including English, Portuguese, Spanish, Russian, German, French, and Turkish. (Photo: Business Wire)

On August 20th, Gravity held a presentation in the Korea Pavilion. In front of various global game companies and media outlets, it announced its plans to launch 'Ragnarok M: Eternal Love' in the European region.

During the presentation, Gravity spoke about the huge international success of 'Ragnarok M: Eternal Love', its plans to launch the European service for the game, and the direction that the local service will take.

The Company also spoke about the re-launching of 'Ragnarok Online' by the new publisher, Innova, with its release planned for September 4th 2019. A CBT (Closed Beta Test) period will take place before the official relaunch.

During the presentation, Yoshinori Kitamura, CEO of Gravity Interactive, Inc. said he is delighted regarding 'Ragnarok M: Eternal Love's launch in Russia, Turkey, as well as Europe and explained it will be serviced in seven languages including English, Portuguese, Spanish, Russian, German, French, and Turkish.

Yoshinori Kitamura also mentioned that he hopes that the re-launching of 'Ragnarok Online' by Innova in Europe will contribute to spreading the value of the Ragnarok brand. As Europe is the third largest game market in the world, Gravity realizes its importance. He also added that through its expertise Gravity will provide the best service to European users.

'Ragnarok M: Eternal Love' was first launched in 2017 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. Then in 2018 it was launched in South Korea and South East Asia. In 2019, the game was launched in North and South America. Since March 2019, the game has been downloaded over 24 million times and has been a huge hit. 'Ragnarok Online' is currently available in over 70 countries.

Pre-register Page for 'Ragnarok M: Eternal Love': https://romeleu.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190822005507/en/

Contacts:

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Joy Hwang, Business Division Global Business Group



Office +82-31-2132-7215 es4885@gravity.co.kr