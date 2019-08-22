The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of VMP Oyj (VMP) held on August 22, 2019, approved an extraordinary dividend of EUR 0.136 per share and a capital distribution of EUR 0.10 per share, a special dividend of EUR 0.236 per share in total. The Ex-date is August 23, 2019. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of forwards in VMP (VMP). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=735680