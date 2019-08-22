Timberland PRO Celebrates Trade Workers as Heroes in Fall 2019 'Rebuild' Campaign

Timberland PRO celebrates 20 years of championing workers, renews commitment to support trades through the launch of Rebuilders Needed

STRATHAM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2019 / ??Timberland PRO, which is celebrating 20 years of designing and developing the highest quality, most durable work footwear and apparel for the doers of the world, has launched a new TV spot as part of its "Always Do. Never Done." campaign. The campaign, which launched in 2018, highlights the contributions that skilled trade workers make to communities across the country. The new 30- and 15-second "Rebuild" spots will premiere on August 22 and will run across TV, online video and social media. The campaign can be seen here.

"Rebuild" demonstrates the critical role that skilled trade workers play when it comes to not only building communities but rebuilding them after disaster strikes. Filmed at Paramount Ranch in California (an area hard hit by the Woolsey Fire in November 2018), the spots feature a construction worker rebuilding a home in a fire-ravaged town, set to the voices of newscasters reporting on the widespread damage.

"Our 'Always Do. Never Done.' campaign has resonated with skilled workers, as well as people outside the trades. Our goal with the Fall 2019 campaign is to ensure that we continue to shine a light on the skilled trade workers who are rebuilding our communities and celebrating them as heroes," said Cassie Heppner, Director of Marketing, Timberland PRO. "It's not just building a new construction project in NYC, for example. It's going into disaster areas and helping people rebuild their lives from the ground up."

As part of the campaign, Timberland PRO has launched RebuildersNeeded.com, a resource for people who are interested in assisting with rebuilding efforts across the country and learning about careers in the trades.

"Trade skills have become woefully undervalued in recent years, while the services that trade workers provide have become increasingly vital," said Bob Sineni, Vice President and General Manager for Timberland PRO. "This growing skills gap is especially apparent when disaster strikes and we look to skilled workers to repair our homes and communities."

Though trade workers are essential to the economy, studies project that by 2028, more than 3 million skilled trade jobs will go unfilled. Through its support of Generation T, an important movement dedicated to rebuilding the trade industries, Timberland PRO is working to help educate and equip the next generation of skilled workers. In April 2019, Timberland PRO joined with other supporters of Generation T and held a day-long immersion event designed to introduce high school students to the trades and give them hands-on building experience. In October, Timberland PRO and other Generation T supporters will come together again to host a similar activation at a local school in Pasadena, California.

