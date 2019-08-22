Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 22.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 875606 ISIN: FR0000033904 Ticker-Symbol: I43 
Frankfurt
22.08.19
08:20 Uhr
16,040 Euro
-0,160
-0,99 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JACQUET METAL SERVICE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JACQUET METAL SERVICE 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JACQUET METAL SERVICE
JACQUET METAL SERVICE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JACQUET METAL SERVICE16,040-0,99 %