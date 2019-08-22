OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR) PhosAgro 2Q 2019 IFRS Results Announcement Date 22-Aug-2019 / 17:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. For Immediate Release 22 August 2019 PhosAgro 2Q 2019 IFRS Results Announcement Date On 28 August 2019, PhosAgro will publish its interim reviewed condensed consolidated IFRS financial statements for the three and six months ended 30 June 2019. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast the same day at 14:30 London time (16:30 Moscow; 09:30 New York). The call will be held in English, with simultaneous translation into Russian on a separate line. Webcast links: English: http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/wcc/r/2068718-1/D1B34BAEC8FE72AB 5FBE81D4207507AF?partnerref=rss-events [1] Russian: http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/wcc/r/2068723-1/770F2E4289A611196714 7443A49E74C6?partnerref=rss-events [2] Participant dial-in numbers: Russian Federation Toll +7 495 646 9315 Russian Federation Toll-Free 8 800 500 9863 United Kingdom Toll +44 207 194 3759 United Kingdom Toll-Free 0800 376 6183 United States Toll-Free 1 844 286 0643 United States Toll +1 646 722 4916 Conference ID numbers: English call: 61550404# Russian call: 50509429# For further information please contact: PJSC PhosAgro Andrey Serov, Head of Investor Relations Department +7 495 232 9689 ext 2183 ir@phosagro.ru Timur Belov, Press Officer +7 495 232 9689 EM Sam VanDerlip vanderlip@em-comms.com +44 7554 993 032 +7 499 918 3134 Dmitriy Zhadan zhadan@em-comms.com +7 916 770 89 09 +7 495 363 28 49 ISIN: US71922G2093 Category Code: NOR TIDM: PHOR LEI Code: 635400F8A3KGJIIBIK95 Sequence No.: 17713 EQS News ID: 862011 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=41b39c79e42e75d2da05648d1b7a4eb0&application_id=862011&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=fa8a145b5e79bdbafced7a6b7737b2d5&application_id=862011&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

August 22, 2019 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)