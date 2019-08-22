Anzeige
Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, August 22

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

Invesco Asia Trust plc announces that on 22 August 2019, it purchased for holding in treasury 37,000 ordinary shares of 10p each at a price of 272.8767p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 5,252,147 ordinary shares held in treasury and 69,747,734 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 74,999,881.

For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

22 August 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire