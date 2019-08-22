Web Presence: Christopher Mihoulides Posts Latest Employment Opportunities at Credit Counsel, Inc.

SOUTH FLORIDA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2019 / Credit Counsel, Inc. boss Christopher Mihoulides showcases the latest job opportunities at the successful South Florida debt recovery firm.

A leading accounts receivable company possessing multiple Fortune 1000 clients, Credit Counsel, Inc. calls upon its team not only to be an integral part of the firm but also to be a piece of the operation's overall direction. In business for more than two decades, Credit Counsel, Inc. owner and founder Christopher Mihoulides reveals more about the organization as he shares the latest employment opportunities at the South Florida-based self-styled cash flow company.

"Currently, we're looking for an energetic individual possessing a positive attitude with customer service in mind," explains Mihoulides. "We are non-industry exclusive," he adds, "and we do not buy debt."

Looking for an enthusiastic new collection agent for the firm, Mihoulides explains more about the role. "The role calls for problem-solving with a view to resolving financial conflicts and obtaining immediate payment resolution to clear debt," says the Credit Counsel, Inc. boss.

Also required, according to Mihoulides, is the ability to negotiate debt resolution with delinquent customers while maintaining a high standard of professionalism. "Any successful candidate would also perform a variety of tasks to obtain location information for consumers," he adds.

Extended requirements call for excellent oral and written communication skills, experience using Microsoft Office applications and other computing technology, and an ability to accurately plan, prepare, and execute collection strategies. "Candidates must also be self-motivated, boast a winning attitude, and be results-oriented," suggests Mihoulides. Experience within the field of medical debt recovery, in particular, he says, is also considered a plus. "Compensation for the position is representative of salary," adds the Credit Counsel, Inc. founder, "plus commission, bonus, and residual income."

First established by Christopher Mihoulides in 1997, acclaimed accounts receivable management firm Credit Counsel, Inc. is widely praised for its non-bureaucratic atmosphere and flexible, innovative, and state of the art working environment.

Client feedback for Credit Counsel, Inc. is glowing, too. "I just saw a nice check come through last week," reveals Memorial Same Day Surgery Center's, James Seymour. "Credit Counsel, Inc. is highly effective in getting in the money; thank you for all that you do," adds the surgery center administrator.

Latosha Page, meanwhile, a director with Concentra, a division of Select Medical, goes on, "It's been our pleasure to partner with Credit Counsel, Inc. regarding bad debt collection for over ten years."

"Credit Counsel Inc. produces good results at reasonable rates in a very timely manner, and I have no reservations in recommending the company," she explains.

Through its affiliated clinicians, Concentra provides urgent care, occupational medicine, physical therapy, and wellness services to patients across the country. "They do so," adds Mihoulides, wrapping up, "from more than 500 medical centers currently located in 44 out of the 50 U.S. states."

Based in South Florida, Credit Counsel, Inc. is a national and international debt recovery firm specializing in commercial, medical, and occupational health debt collection. Founded by Christopher Mihoulides and fellow debt recovery industry professionals, Credit Counsel, Inc. serves a broad range of clients across the United States and worldwide. To find out more, call 877-224-7904. For further information about current employment opportunities at Credit Counsel, Inc., meanwhile, visit http://www.creditcounselinc.com/employment/.

