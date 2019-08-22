The "Slovenia Fixed Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the fixed-line broadband market in Slovenia, highlighting major players and industry developments and including subscriber forecasts.

Slovenia's broadband market continues to be dominated by a small number of players, including the incumbent telco Telekom Slovenije, Telemach and T-2.

Despite the launch of competing platforms, DSL remains the most popular access method though its market share is being eroded by the steady development of fibre-based networks, as well as by upgraded cable networks which offer data rates of up to 220Mb/s. The deployment of DOCSIS3.1 technology expected among cablcos will provide data rates of at least 1Gb/s, and so enable the operators to improve the delivery of bundled services and retain customers in the face of competition from fibre networks.

Increased internet usage and activity has characterised an emerging internet society, comprised of e-government, e-commerce and e-health among other services. Digital TV availability is expanding via cable, IPTV, satellite and terrestrial free-to-air platforms, increasing competition and choice for end-users. Slovenia was among the first countries in Europe to switch from analogue to digital terrestrial broadcasting, and so has been able to make use of digital dividend spectrum for mobile broadband services.

Key Developments:

Telekom Slovenije unbundles fibre infrastructure;

Government funding extends broadband to more municipalities;

Government broadband program targets extending FttP to 90% of the population by 2020;

Telekom Slovenije launches satellite broadband services;

Report update includes the regulator's market report to March 2018, telcos' operating data to Q2 2018, recent market developments.

