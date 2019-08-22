Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 22-Aug-2019 / 18:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 22 August 2019 Genel Energy plc (the 'Company') Transaction in Own Shares Genel Energy plc announces that on 22 August 2019 it has purchased a total of 123,807 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme announced on 25 June 2019. Volume weighted average price per share 184.8974 pence Highest price Per Share 185.0000 pence Lowest price Per Share 184.0000 pence The Company currently intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares. Following this purchase, Genel Energy plc holds 2,091,186 ordinary shares in treasury, and has 278,157,012 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). Aggregated Information Exchange venue Volume weighted average price Aggregated volume XLON 184.8993 116212 AQXE 185.0000 3466 BATE 185.0000 2437 CHIX 184.4130 1692 Transaction Details In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a schedule of individual trades executed on behalf of the Company by Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited is set out below: Price Date Time Quantity Exchange Trade ID (pence) Venue 184 22/08/2019 09:29:23 131 XLON 00051521296TRLO0 184 22/08/2019 09:29:23 104 XLON 00051521297TRLO0 184.2 22/08/2019 10:33:44 780 XLON 00051523517TRLO0 184.2 22/08/2019 10:33:44 39 XLON 00051523518TRLO0 184.2 22/08/2019 10:35:32 292 XLON 00051523598TRLO0 184.2 22/08/2019 10:36:00 723 XLON 00051523623TRLO0 184.2 22/08/2019 10:36:00 94 XLON 00051523624TRLO0 184.2 22/08/2019 10:36:00 1790 XLON 00051523625TRLO0 184.2 22/08/2019 10:36:00 10 XLON 00051523626TRLO0 184.4 22/08/2019 09:36:08 985 XLON 00051521453TRLO0 184.4 22/08/2019 09:36:08 957 XLON 00051521454TRLO0 184.4 22/08/2019 09:48:49 145 XLON 00051521840TRLO0 184.4 22/08/2019 09:48:49 1750 XLON 00051521841TRLO0 184.4 22/08/2019 10:22:56 435 XLON 00051523004TRLO0 184.4 22/08/2019 10:25:23 1280 XLON 00051523137TRLO0 184.4 22/08/2019 10:25:23 279 XLON 00051523138TRLO0 184.4 22/08/2019 10:50:58 55 XLON 00051523942TRLO0 184.4 22/08/2019 10:50:58 1333 CHIX 00051523943TRLO0 184.4 22/08/2019 10:50:58 304 CHIX 00051523944TRLO0 184.6 22/08/2019 10:21:01 1829 XLON 00051522944TRLO0 184.6 22/08/2019 14:47:40 2169 XLON 00051530310TRLO0 184.8 22/08/2019 09:49:01 1500 XLON 00051521844TRLO0 184.8 22/08/2019 09:49:01 352 XLON 00051521845TRLO0 184.8 22/08/2019 09:56:06 55 CHIX 00051521918TRLO0 184.8 22/08/2019 10:16:20 1928 XLON 00051522751TRLO0 184.8 22/08/2019 10:51:44 1500 XLON 00051523959TRLO0 184.8 22/08/2019 10:51:44 338 XLON 00051523960TRLO0 184.8 22/08/2019 14:47:39 911 XLON 00051530298TRLO0 184.8 22/08/2019 14:47:39 3532 XLON 00051530299TRLO0 184.8 22/08/2019 14:47:39 1387 XLON 00051530300TRLO0 184.8 22/08/2019 14:52:15 394 XLON 00051530445TRLO0 184.8 22/08/2019 14:52:15 1000 XLON 00051530446TRLO0 184.8 22/08/2019 14:52:15 349 XLON 00051530447TRLO0 184.8 22/08/2019 15:30:17 3586 XLON 00051532244TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 09:36:31 950 XLON 00051521474TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 09:36:31 887 XLON 00051521475TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 09:42:56 2494 XLON 00051521723TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 09:56:11 1723 XLON 00051521921TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 09:56:11 406 XLON 00051521922TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 09:56:11 530 AQXE 00051521923TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 10:03:59 1380 XLON 00051522102TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 10:05:26 1024 XLON 00051522129TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 10:15:30 3781 XLON 00051522734TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 11:01:49 1815 XLON 00051524124TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 11:36:56 280 XLON 00051524930TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 11:37:47 1000 XLON 00051524961TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 11:37:47 639 XLON 00051524962TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 11:37:47 3451 XLON 00051524963TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 11:37:47 2166 XLON 00051524964TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 11:37:47 2394 XLON 00051524965TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 11:37:48 1134 XLON 00051524971TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 11:37:48 2157 XLON 00051524972TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 11:37:49 1444 AQXE 00051524975TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 11:37:51 439 AQXE 00051524977TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 11:37:51 1053 AQXE 00051524978TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 12:02:23 89 XLON 00051525710TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 12:02:23 42 XLON 00051525711TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 12:02:23 24 XLON 00051525712TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 12:02:23 32 XLON 00051525713TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 12:02:23 2 XLON 00051525718TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 12:02:23 35 XLON 00051525719TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 14:22:22 2544 XLON 00051528562TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 14:22:22 4585 XLON 00051528563TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 14:22:22 3121 XLON 00051528564TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 14:22:22 2438 XLON 00051528565TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 14:22:22 1905 XLON 00051528570TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 14:47:39 183 XLON 00051530292TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 14:47:39 11525 XLON 00051530293TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 14:47:39 1792 XLON 00051530294TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 14:47:39 88 XLON 00051530295TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 14:47:39 4376 XLON 00051530296TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 14:47:39 2437 BATE 00051530297TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 14:47:47 372 XLON 00051530312TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 14:47:47 1403 XLON 00051530313TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 14:50:09 474 XLON 00051530373TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 14:50:09 462 XLON 00051530374TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 14:50:09 711 XLON 00051530375TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 14:50:09 23 XLON 00051530376TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 14:50:09 43 XLON 00051530377TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 15:29:53 108 XLON 00051532209TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 15:30:14 3136 XLON 00051532232TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 15:30:14 4352 XLON 00051532233TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 15:30:14 3636 XLON 00051532234TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 15:30:14 1816 XLON 00051532235TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 15:30:14 1876 XLON 00051532236TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 15:30:14 4757 XLON 00051532237TRLO0 185 22/08/2019 15:34:35 1957 XLON 00051532437TRLO0 -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona Notes to editors: Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). 