The "Netherlands Fixed Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Netherlands has one of the highest broadband penetration rates in the world, the result of large-scale government and municipal investment in broadband infrastructure. The country has comprehensive DSL and cable networks, with operators having invested in technology upgrades to improve data speeds. KPN has launched vectoring VDSL and Vplus' technologies while VodafoneZiggo, a joint venture formed in December 2016, continues to upgrade its networks and since late 2018 has trialled DOCSIS3.1 technology with a view to deploying services based on the new standard across its network during 2019.

The market share held by DSL, once the dominant platform, has fallen consistently for several years as customers migrate to faster cable and fibre-based networks. By the end of 2018 fibre is expected to account for about 20% of all fixed-line broadband connections.

Although there are a number of smaller cable broadband providers, the sector is dominated by VodafoneZiggo, which controls 90% of the cable broadband and cable TV markets.

This report profiles the Dutch fixed and wireless broadband markets, providing statistics and analyses on technologies including ADSL2+, vectoring VDSL, FttP, powerline broadband, wireless broadband, Wi-Fi and internet via satellite. It also provides details of regulatory measures affecting network access, as well as subscriber forecasts.

Key Developments:

KPN extends vectoring VDSL on a wholesale basis, upgrades FttP to 1Gb/s in select areas;

VodafoneZiggo starts DOCSIS3.1 trial;

Utility NLE launches DSL and fibre-based telecom services;

KPN expands trials of Vplus technology;

VodafoneZiggo deploys Wi-Fi hotspots to thousands of street cabinets;

Report update includes the regulators market data to Q4 2017, telcos operating and financial data to Q2 2018, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction and statistical overview

1.1 Market analysis

1.2 Government support

1.3 Broadband statistics

1.4 Forecasts broadband subscribers 2019; 2021; 2023

2 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

2.1 Introduction

2.2 VodafoneZiggo

3 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

3.1 Introduction

3.2 VDSL

4 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

4.1 Regulating fibre

4.2 KPN

4.3 Government, councils and telcos involved

5 Other fixed broadband services

5.1 Wireless Local Loop (WLL)

5.2 Wireless LANS/Wi-Fi

5.3 WiMAX

5.4 Internet via satellite

Companies Mentioned

KPN

Reggefiber

VodafoneZiggo

UPC Netherlands

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p4omqc

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190822005581/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900