DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Change in Forecast Fyber N.V.: Guidance update for full year 2019 22-Aug-2019 / 19:40 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN) is announcing a change to its revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2019. The change comes mainly as a result of the decline in revenue stemming from the Offer Wall ad format, the biggest contributor to Fyber's non-programmatic business. The decrease results from a recent change in Apple's App Store policies banning app install ad campaigns within the Offer Wall format for apps published through their store. The ban went into effect in the course of the first half of 2019. Furthermore, although the core programmatic business with existing clients is in line with yearly expectations, the Company experienced delays in the ramp up of business with new clients during the first half of the year. As a result of both the external and internal factors, the Company is updating the previously communicated revenue guidance from EUR155 to EUR175 million to a range of EUR130 to EUR135 million for the full year 2019. Despite the change in revenue outlook, the Company still expects to achieve an adjusted EBITDA above break-even (previously: break-even to EUR5 million) largely based on the Company's careful management of cost and resource allocation and realized cost saving initiatives. Further details will be provided with the release of the interim financial statements for the first half of 2019 on 28 August 2019. *Notifying person* Yaron Zaltsman, CFO *Investor Contact * Sabrina Kassmannhuber ir@fyber.com +49 30 609 855 555 22-Aug-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Fyber N.V. Wallstr. 9-13 10179 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 30 609 855 528 E-mail: governance@fyber.com Internet: https://investors.fyber.com/ ISIN: NL0012377394 WKN: A2DUJD Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 862005 End of Announcement DGAP News Service 862005 22-Aug-2019 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 22, 2019 13:40 ET (17:40 GMT)