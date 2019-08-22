The "Automotive Coatings Germany 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The in-depth reports focuses on automotive coatings and include detailed key data points including market shares, product segments and prices/values. The reports provide, by country, consumption estimates in both volume and value for automotive coatings, with 2018 as the base year and forecasts to 2023.

Data common to OEM, Plastic Parts and Refinishes

Market volumes in metric tonnes (2011-2023)

Market values in EUR, USD and local currency (2017 and 2018)

Market shares by company in volume (2017 and 2018)

Chemistry breakdown: Pure acrylic, alkyds, epoxy, polyurethane, polyester, others (2011-2023)

Technology breakdown: Water-based, solvent-based, powder, radiation-cured (2011-2023)

OEM:

Functional layer breakdown: E-coat, primer, basecoat, clearcoat (2011-2023)

Type of vehicle: Passenger, light commercial, buses, trucks, motorcycles (2011-2023)

Value breakdown by: Chemistry, technology and functional layer (2017 and 2018)

Plastic Parts:

Type of part: Interior, exterior (2011-2023)

Prices and values breakdown by: Chemistry, technology and type of part (2017 and 2018)

Refinishes:

Functional layer breakdown: Refinishes (fillers, primer, basecoat, clearcoat (2011-2023)

Prices and values breakdown by: Chemistry, technology and functional layer (2017 and 2018)

Database Access:

Purchasers of the full regional report or at least 5 country volumes will automatically receive complimentary access to our Database.

Key Topics Covered:

1. DE Coatings Background

1.1 DE Background Overview

1.2 Key Figures

1.3 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

1.3.1 Imp/Exp: SB Polyesters

1.3.2 Imp/Exp: SB Acrylics Vinyls

1.3.3 Imp/Exp: SB Polymers

1.3.4 Imp/Exp: WB Acrylics Vinyls

1.3.5 Imp/Exp: WB Polymers

1.3.6 Imp/Exp: Other Paints Varnishes

2. Foreword Automotive Coatings

3. DE Automotive Sector

3.1 DE Automotive Sector Overview

3.2 Automotive Production

3.3 Vehicles in Use

4. DE Automotive OEM Coatings

4.1 DE Market Overview

4.2 Historical and Forecasts: Automotive OEM

4.2.1 Prices and Market Values

4.2.2 Prices and Values by Application System

4.2.3 Prices and Values by Resin Type

4.2.4 Prices and Values by Functional Layer

4.2.5 Application System: Historical and Forecasts

4.2.6 Resin Type: Historical and Forecasts

4.2.7 Functional Layers: Historical and Forecasts

4.2.8 Vehicle Type: Historical and Forecasts

4.3 Market Shares: Automotive OEM

5. DE Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings

5.1 DE Market Overview

5.2 Historical and Forecasts: Automotive Plastic Parts

5.2.1 Prices and Market Values

5.2.2 Prices and Values by Application System

5.2.3 Prices and Values by Resin Type

5.2.4 Prices and Values by Type of Part

5.2.5 Application System: Historical and Forecasts

5.2.6 Resin Type: Historical and Forecasts

5.2.7 Type of Part: Historical and Forecasts

5.3 Market Shares: Automotive Plastic Parts

6. DE Automotive Refinishes Coatings

6.1 DE Market Overview

6.2 Historical and Forecasts: Automotive Refinishes

6.2.1 Prices and Market Values

6.2.2 Prices and Values by Application System

6.2.3 Prices and Values by Resin Type

6.2.4 Prices and Values by Functional Layer

6.2.5 Application System: Historical and Forecasts

6.2.6 Resin Type: Historical and Forecasts

6.2.7 Functional Layers: Historical and Forecasts

6.2.8 Paint Grade: Historical and Forecasts

6.3 Market Shares: Automotive Refinishes

