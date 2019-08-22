Jackpot Digital Inc.: Jackpot Will Hold Shareholder Conference Call to Discuss the Rights Offering

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2019 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JP)(TSXV:JP.WT)(TSXV:JP.RT)(OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt:LVH2)(Berlin:LVH2). Further to the Company's News Release that was issued on August 15, 2019, Mr. Jake Kalpakian, President & CEO of Jackpot, invites you to participate in the Company's shareholder conference call which shall take place on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. (Vancouver time; 4:00 pm EST) to discuss the Company's Rights Offering and to provide a general update on the Company.

Conference Call:

Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Time: 1:00 pm (Vancouver time); 4:00 pm EST

Local dial-in number: (412) 902-1028

Toll free-North America: 1 (877) 524-8416

To participate in the call, please dial (412) 902-1028 or 1 (877) 524-8416 five to ten minutes prior to the 1:00 pm (PST) (4:00 pm EST) start of the telephone conference call.

This conference call will be recorded and made available for replay two hours after the completion of the call, up until midnight September 10, 2019. To listen to the replay, please dial 1 (877) 660-6853 or 1-201-612-7415, and enter pass code 13693955.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President, at (604) 681-0204 ext 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of

Jackpot Digital Inc.

"Jake H. Kalpakian"



Jake H. Kalpakian, President & CEO



