Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 22.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A116E1 ISIN: CA1380502080 Ticker-Symbol: XC01 
Stuttgart
22.08.19
16:05 Uhr
0,081 Euro
0,000
-0,12 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAMINO MINERALS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAMINO MINERALS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,079
0,093
23:01
0,080
0,093
20:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CAMINO MINERALS
CAMINO MINERALS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CAMINO MINERALS CORPORATION0,081-0,12 %