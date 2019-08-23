The laboratory, located in Pasir Gudang, is approved to test against the safety requirements for portable sealed secondary nickel and lithium batteries covering the standards IEC 62133, IEC 62133-1 and IEC 62133-2.

The IECEE CB Scheme is an international system for mutual acceptance of test reports and certificates, operated by the IEC System of Conformity Assessment for Electrotechnical Equipment and Components (IECEE). It enables participating countries and accepted National Certification Bodies (NCBs) worldwide to cooperate to offer manufacturers a simplified way of obtaining multiple national safety certifications for their products.

Tom Törn, Certification Director, said: "The safety testing of such batteries has become increasingly important with the fast spread of products powered by such solutions. This approval from IECEE ensures we are best placed to serve nickel and lithium ion battery manufacturers seeking to safely and efficiently bring their products to global markets."

SGS in Malaysia joins a network of 12 CBTLs worldwide that operate under the supervision of the certification body SGS Fimko Ltd (Finland) in this product certification scheme. SGS Fimko Ltd is a National Certification Body (NCB) approved to publish CB Test Certificates based on testing reports issued - among others - by SGS in Malaysia.

