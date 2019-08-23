Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 23.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A0HMLM ISIN: CH0023405456 Ticker-Symbol: D2J 
Lang & Schwarz
22.08.19
23:00 Uhr
73,17 Euro
+0,17
+0,23 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
DUFRY AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUFRY AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
72,80
73,54
22.08.
74,36
74,50
22.08.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DUFRY
DUFRY AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DUFRY AG73,17+0,23 %