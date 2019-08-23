Media Release

Basel, August 23, 2019

Dufry opens first border duty-free shop in Brazil

Dufry officially opened yesterday its first Brazil duty-free border shop with a retail space of 850 m2. The shop offers an assortment of prestige international brands similar to those seen in Dufry's airport shops around the world. Uruguaiana is one of the most important cities in the South of Brazil, at the border to Argentina.

Dufry's first duty-free border shop in Brazil covers 850 m2 of retail space and offers customers a wide assortment of the main traditional duty-free product categories, featuring worldwide renowned brands, such as: MAC, Carolina Herrera, Victoria's Secret, Shiseido, Lindt, Godiva, Johnnie Walker, Chivas, Absolut, Tanqueray, JBL, Lacoste and Desigual, among others. Moreover, thanks to the close relationship Dufry has with brand-partners, customers strongly benefit from ongoing launches of novelties, exclusive products and limited editions.

In the new shop, customers can also benefit from two of Dufry's best known customer services: RED by Dufry, the Group's loyalty program, and Reserve & Collect, which allows customers to pre-order their purchases online, saving them time to enjoy their trip. A tasting bar, where customers can try wines and spirits from the most famous brands in the world, as well as an array of interactive and digital technologies supporting the selection of perfumes and cosmetics, create a memorable shopping experience.

Dufry is very pleased to have opened its first border duty-free shop in Brazil, following the final approval of the new regulation by the local customs authority. The border duty-free business already exists in other countries in South America, and it is very popular amongst Brazilian customers, who cross the borders for that purpose. With the new regulation, there will be a total of 32 Brazilian twin-cities with the right to operate duty-free border shops and Dufry intends to expand this business in all of these cities.

Rene Riedi, Divisional CEO Central and South America for Dufry, commented: "I am thrilled with our debut in the duty-free border shop business in Brazil. The completion of the regulations has been long-awaited and we are now focusing on exploring this completely new channel for Dufry in Brazil. We are looking forward to offering customers the same WorldClass shopping experience they can find in our shops Worldwide."

