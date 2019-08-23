City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Half-year Report

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

Half-Yearly Financial Report for the Six Months to 30 June 2019

KEY FACTS

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited is a Jersey incorporated investment company listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Company commenced trading on 2 April 2012 as a successor company to City Merchants High Yield Trust plc.

Investment Objective

The Company's investment objective is to seek to obtain capital growth and high income from investment, predominantly in high-yielding fixed-interest securities.

Investment Policy

The Company seeks to provide a high level of dividend income relative to prevailing interest rates mainly through investment in bonds and other fixed-interest securities. The Company also invests in equities and other equity-like instruments consistent with the overall objective.

Performance Statistics

FOR SIX YEAR MONTHS TO ENDED 30 JUN 31 DEC 2019 2018 Total Return(1) Net asset value(2) 8.6% -3.6% Share price(2) 13.5% -7.6% Dividend for the period/year 5p 10p Period End Information AT AT 30 JUN 31 DEC 2019 2018 Net asset value per ordinary share(2) 188.89p 178.69p Share price(1) 193.25p 175.00p Premium/(discount) 2.3% (2.1)% Gearing(2) Gross gearing nil nil Net cash 3.3% 2.4%

(1) Source: Refinitiv.

(2) Defined in the Glossary of Terms and Alternative Performance Measures on pages 61 to 64 of the 2018 annual financial report.

INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT INCORPORATING THE CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Chairman's Statement

High yield bond markets enjoyed a buoyant start to the year. The Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States, is often a major influence on the direction of financial markets and so it proved during the first six months of the year. It responded to growing indications of slowing economic activity with guidance suggesting a more favourable path for monetary policy, raising expectations that interest rates may be cut in the near future. This marked a fundamental change in the tone of its comments, which by late last year had prepared the ground for a tightening in monetary policy in 2019.

I am pleased to report an 8.6% increase in the Company's Net Asset Value (NAV) in the six months to the 30 June 2019. In comparison, the ICE Bank of America Merrill Lynch European Currency High Yield Index returned 8.2%* during this period. Furthermore, the Company's performance over longer periods remains favourable, for example over the three years to 30 June 2019 the NAV total return is 24.8%, compared to a 20.8%* return from the ICE Bank of America Merrill Lynch European Currency High Yield Index.

* Index performance shows sterling hedged total returns

The Company is on course to achieve its full year dividend target of 10 pence per share and we have declared first and second interim dividends of 2.5 pence in respect of the current financial year.

The Company's share price ended the period at a premium of 2.3% to NAV. Continued demand for the Company's shares allowed us to issue a further 650,000 shares resulting in a £1.2 million increase in shareholders' funds. I have commented previously on the benefits to shareholders of steady growth in the size of the Company and it is pleasing to report further progress in this regard.

Turning to succession matters, I am delighted to welcome Heather MacCallum and Stuart McMaster to the Board as non-executive directors. Heather and Stuart's appointments form part of our succession planning which will also see Philip Taylor retire from the Board in September of this year. Winifred Robbins retired from the Board in March after ten years with the Company and its predecessor.

The prospective economic and political environment presents many potential risks to unsettle investors. These include continued wrangling over trade policy, tensions in the Middle East and of course the Brexit saga. Furthermore, there is no doubt that economic activity has softened in recent months. All that said, it can prove costly for investors to assume economic cycles, however long in the tooth, simply end of their own accord, while at the corporate level we continue to see evidence of opportunities for well-managed companies to prosper.

The Manager's Investment Report provides an update on the Company's investment strategy and the outlook for high yield markets. I would like to highlight two themes for the remainder of the year. First, while there continue to be attractive individual investment opportunities within high yield, the year to date strength of the market has seen credit spreads and yields return to below their long term averages, in turn suggesting progress for the asset class from here may prove to be harder going. Secondly, successful navigation of this type of market environment demands both a rigorous investment approach and careful analysis of the risks and potential return of each security, attributes which I believe are clearly evident in the Manager's successful long term performance record.

Tim Scholefield

Chairman

22 August 2019

Manager's Investment Report

Market Background

High yield bond markets had a strong start to 2019. European currency high yield had its best start to the year since 2012 and US high yield, its best start since 2009.

The main driver of this strong performance has been the shift by central banks from contemplating rate hikes to discussing rate cuts.

Confronted by weakening economic data, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) began pivoting toward easing monetary policy at the start of the year. By the time of its June meeting, interest rate cuts were actively being discussed with a 25bps cut in the Fed Funds rate fully priced in by 30 June 2019. The Fed subsequently made the 25bps cut on 31 July 2019.

The European Central Bank (ECB) followed the Fed's lead in March, in announcing plans for a new Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operation designed to help funding for banks so as to increase lending. More recently, ECB President, Mario Draghi has signalled that the bank is looking at resuming Quantitative Easing. Given the self-imposed limits the ECB has on holding public sector debt, the expectation is that this will need to include corporate bond purchases.

Index data from ICE Bank of America Merrill Lynch shows that in year to date to the 30 June 2019, European currency high yield returned 8.2%* and BBB rated euro corporate bonds returned 6.9%* over the period.

*index performance shows sterling hedged total returns

However, not all bonds have rallied. A meaningful number continue to trade at significant discounts to par. Some are bonds from companies facing serious difficulties, or companies that have disappointed on earnings, or that have been deemed to be more cyclical at a time when the economy is softening or that are in an unfavoured sector. Some are even finding themselves in difficulty because they are relatively small in size. The extent of the dispersion is greater than we have seen for some time and in our view most likely reflects concerns about the potential for credit problems when this very long period of economic expansion ends.

By 30 June 2019 credit spreads (the premium over government bonds that companies need to pay to borrow) for European high yield had fallen 138bps from 522bps at year end to 384bps. US high yield credit spreads fell 126bps from 533bps to 407bps over the same period.

Portfolio strategy

The portfolio holds a core of non-financial high yield corporate bonds, focused on seasoned issuers that we consider have a low likelihood of default. Alongside these core positions the portfolio also has a smaller allocation to more speculative positions. The expectation with these bonds is that the return, if our analysis is correct, will come from both capital appreciation and income.

At a sector level, the portfolio's largest exposure is to financials (both subordinated bank and subordinated insurance bonds). As at 30 June 2019, 36% of the portfolio is invested in this area of the market. Elsewhere, the portfolio's largest allocations are to telecoms, food, utility and retail companies.

As well as investing in sterling denominated bonds, the Company also seeks to exploit opportunities in both the European and US markets. As at 30 June 2019, 35% of the portfolio is allocated to US dollar denominated bonds and a further 14% allocated to euro denominated bonds. Although a significant portion of the currency exposure from these positions is hedged back to sterling, around 9% exposure to US dollars and a further 2% to euros has been left unhedged.

The dispersion mentioned earlier continues to create opportunities for us to buy bonds at what we believe are appropriate yields. In fact, the first few months of 2019 saw companies having to offer higher coupons in the new issuance market than we have seen for some time. One example is Power Solutions, a company that makes lead-acid car batteries. Its earnings should prove stable because replacing a car battery is typically non-discretionary spending. And yet, because of the uncertainty within the autos market overall, it has had to pay 8.5% to borrow for eight years in the US dollar market.

Outlook

The dovish shift by central banks has re-ignited the search for yield and investor demand for new issues is very strong. That said, credit spreads and the overall level of yield have fallen back below their five-year averages. In aggregate they are now at levels where we feel less comfortable that they are appropriate for the risk, although we are still able to find bonds to buy. We have, however, taken advantage of the recent market strength to dial back some of the risk in the portfolio, with profits taken on some of the bonds that have outperformed. This provides the flexibility to add back exposure should we see the market weaken in the months ahead.

Rhys Davies Paul Read Paul Causer

Portfolio Managers

22 August 2019

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The principal risk factors relating to the Company can be summarised as follows:

Strategic Risks

-Market risk - the Company invests primarily in fixed interest securities, the majority of which are traded on global security markets. The principal risk for investors in the Company is a significant fall and/or a prolonged period of decline in these markets. This could be triggered by unfavourable developments globally and/or in one or more regions. The Board cannot mitigate the effect of such external influences on the portfolio. Market risk also arises from movements in foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates.

-Investment objectives - the Company's investment objectives and structure no longer meet investors' demands.

-Lack of liquidity in the Company's shares - lack of liquidity and lack of marketability of the Company's shares leading to stagnant share price and wide discount.

Investment Management Risk

-Performance - the portfolio persistently underperforms relevant indices and/or peers because of the investments selected. Performance will also be affected by market risk, addressed above, and by credit risk. A significant portion of the Company's portfolio consists of non-investment grade securities which by their nature have a higher risk of default as well as the likelihood of price volatility.

-Borrowing Risk - borrowings for investment purposes will amplify the reduction in NAV in a falling market, which in turn is likely to adversely affect the Company's share price. The Company will borrow principally using repo financing arrangements. In certain circumstances it may have to realise investments at short notice to repay amounts owing under those arrangements and may not be able to realise the expected market value of those assets.

Third Party Service Providers Risk

- Unsatisfactory performance of third party service providers (TPPs) - failure by any service provider to carry out its obligations to the Company in accordance with the terms of its appointment could have a materially detrimental impact on the operations of the Company and affect its ability to pursue successfully its investment policy and expose it to reputational risk. Disruption to the accounting, payment systems or custody records could prevent the accurate reporting and monitoring of the Company's financial position.

- Information technology resilience and security - the Company's operational structure means that all cyber risk (information technology and physical security) arises at its TPPs. This cyber risk includes fraud, sabotage or crime perpetrated against the Company or any of its TPPs.

Regulation and Corporate Governance Risk

- Failure to comply with or adverse changes to law or regulation - a serious breach of law or regulation could lead to suspension from the Official List and from trading on the London Stock Exchange, a fine or a qualified audit report. Adverse changes to law or regulation could affect the ability of the Company to operate or the practicality of its domicile.

More detailed information including mitigating procedures and controls in relation to these principal risks and uncertainties is summarised on pages 12 and 13 of the Company's 2018 annual financial report.

In the view of the Board, these principal risks and uncertainties are as applicable to the remaining six months of the financial year as they were to the period under review.

RELATED PARTIES

Note 22 of the 2018 annual financial report gives details of related party transactions. The basis of these has not changed for the six months being reported. The 2018 annual financial report is available on the Company's section of the Manager's website at: www.invesco.co.uk/citymerchants.

GOING CONCERN

The financial statements are prepared on a going concern basis. The Directors consider that going concern is the appropriate basis as they have a reasonable expectation that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. In reaching this conclusion, the Directors have taken into account the Company's investment objective, its risk management policies, the diversified nature of its investment portfolio, the liquidity of its investments which could be used to meet short-term funding commitments, and the ability of the Company to meet all of its liabilities and ongoing expenses from its assets.

BOND RATING ANALYSIS (STANDARD AND POOR'S RATINGS)

The definitions of these ratings are set out on page 64 of the 2018 annual financial report.

30 JUN 2019 31 DEC 2018 % OF CUMULATIVE % OF CUMULATIVE Rating PORTFOLIO TOTAL % PORTFOLIO TOTAL % Investment Grade: A - - 1.2 1.2 A- 2.2 2.2 2.2 3.4 BBB+ 1.7 3.9 1.7 5.1 BBB 3.2 7.1 3.2 8.3 BBB- 8.0 15.1 7.8 16.1 Non-investment Grade: BB+ 13.6 28.7 12.5 28.6 BB 4.8 33.5 6.3 34.9 BB- 14.2 47.7 16.8 51.7 B+ 6.1 53.8 5.7 57.4 B 10.5 64.3 12.0 69.4 B- 12.0 76.3 9.7 79.1 CCC+ 1.6 77.9 1.0 80.1 CCC 2.7 80.6 1.7 81.8 CCC- 0.2 80.8 0.4 82.2 D 0.7 81.5 - 82.2 NR* (including equity) 18.5 100.0 17.8 100.0 Total 100.0 100.0 Summary of Analysis Investment Grade 15.1 16.1 Non-investment Grade 66.4 66.1 NR (including equity) 18.5 17.8 100.0 100.0

* NR: not rated.

DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

in respect of the preparation of the half-yearly financial report.

The Directors are responsible for preparing the financial report, using accounting policies consistent with applicable law and International Financial Reporting Standards.

The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge:

- the condensed set of financial statements contained within the half-yearly financial report have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards 34 'Interim Financial Reporting';

- the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R and DTR 4.2.8R of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules; and

- the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required on related party transactions.

The half-yearly financial report has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor.

Signed on behalf of the Board of Directors.

Tim Scholefield

Chairman

22 August 2019

THIRTY LARGEST INVESTMENTS AT 30 JUNE 2019

MARKET MOODY/S&P COUNTRY OF VALUE % OF ISSUER/ISSUE RATING INDUSTRY INCORPORATION £'000 PORTFOLIO Aviva Financials UK 6.125% Perpetual A3/BBB 3,934 8.875% Preference NR/NR 1,622 5,556 3.2 Altice Telecommunications France/ 7.375% 01 May 2026 B2/B Luxembourg 3,373 6.625% 15 Feb 2023 B2/B+ 1,289 7.5% 15 May 2026 B2/B+ 498 5,160 2.9 Intesa Sanpaolo Financials Italy 8.375% FRN Perpetual Ba3/BB- 2,972 7% Perpetual Ba3/BB- 1,038 7.75% Perpetual Ba3/BB- 746 4,756 2.7 Barclays Financials UK 9.25% Perpetual Ba2/BB+ 1,133 8% FRN Perpetual Ba3/B+ 1,052 7% Perpetual NR/B+ 1,007 7.125% FRN Perpetual NR/NR 635 7.875% Var Perpetual Ba3/B+ 529 2.75% FRN Perpetual Ba2/BB+ 118 4,474 2.5 Lloyds Banking Group Financials UK 7.875% Perpetual Baa3/BB- 4,433 2.5 Koninklijke KPN Telecommunications Netherlands 6.875% FRN 14 Mar 2073 Ba2/BB+ 4,121 2.3 Vodafone Group Telecommunications UK 6.25% 03 Oct 2078 Ba1/BBB- 1,626 4.875% 03 Oct 2078 Ba1/BBB- 1,326 7% FRN 04 Apr 2079 Ba1/BBB- 822 1.5% Cnv 12 Mar 2022 NR/NR 296 4,070 2.3 Enel Utilities Italy 7.75% 10 Sep 2075 Ba1/BBB- 2,779 6.625% 15 Sep 2076 Ba1/BBB- 828 3,607 2.0 Stonegate Consumer Services UK 4.875% 15 Mar 2022 (SNR) B2/B- 1,841 5.1625% FRN 15 Mar 2022 (SNR) B2/B- 900 7% FRN 15 Mar 2022 (SNR) B2/B- 802 3,543 2.0 Telecom Italia Telecommunications Luxembourg/ 7.721% 04 Jun 2038 Ba1/BB+ Italy 1,779 5.303% 30 May 2024 Ba1/BB+ 1,632 3,411 1.9 Matalan Finance Consumer Goods UK 9.5% 31 Jan 2024 (SNR) Caa2/CCC 1,765 6.75% 31 Jan 2023 (SNR) B2/B- 1,388 3,153 1.8 Premier Foods Finance Consumer Goods UK 6.25% 15 Oct 2023 B2/B 2,257 5.7671% FRN 15 Jul 2022 (SNR) B2/B 781 3,038 1.7 Enterprise Inns Consumer Services UK 6.375% 15 Feb 2022 (SNR) NR/BB- 1,284 6% 06 Oct 2023 NR/BB- 1,062 7.5% 15 Mar 2024 NR/B 503 2,849 1.6 Virgin Money Financials UK 8.75% Perpetual NR/NR 2,789 1.6 Pinnacle Bidco Financials UK 6.375% 15 Feb 2025 (SNR) B3/B 2,632 1.5 Balfour Beatty Industrials UK 10.75p Cnv Preference NR/NR 2,506 1.4 Royal Bank of Scotland Financials UK 7.64% FRN Perpetual Ba2/BB- 1,492 8% Cnv FRN Perpetual Ba2u/B+ 593 8.625% FRN Perpetual Ba2u/B+ 371 2,456 1.4 Catlin Insurance Financials Bermuda 7.249% FRN Perpetual NR/A- 2,406 1.4 Algeco Scotsman Consumer Services UK 8% 15 Feb 2023 (SNR) B2/B- 1,579 10% 15 Aug 2023 (SNR) Caa1/CCC 811 2,390 1.4 DKT Finance Financials Denmark 7% 17 Jun 2023 (SNR) B3/B- 1,231 9.375% 17 Jun 2023 (SNR) B3/B- 946 2,177 1.2 Virgin Media Finance Consumer Services UK 6.25% 28 Mar 2029 Ba3/BB- 2,110 1.2 Pension Insurance Financials UK 8% 23 Nov 2026 NR/NR 2,105 1.2 Drax Finco Utilities UK 4.25% 01 May 2022 (SNR) NR/BB+ 2,034 1.2 Electricite De France Utilities France 6% Perpetual Baa3/BB 1,392 5.875% Perpetual Baa3/BB 633 2,025 1.2 Burger King France Consumer Services France 8% 15 Dec 2022 (SNR) NR/CCC 1,534 5.25% FRN 01 May 2023 B3/B- 476 2,010 1.2 Société Générale Financials France 7.375% 31 Dec 2065 Ba2/BB+ 1,996 1.1 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Consumer Goods Netherlands 4.5% 15 Apr 2020 Ba2/BB+ 1,989 1.1 Marb Bondco Financials UK 6.875% 19 Jan 2025 (SNR) NR/BB- 1,900 1.1 Citigroup Capital Financials USA 6.829% FRN Perpetual Baa3/BB+ 1,891 1.1 UniCredit International Bank Financials Luxembourg/ 8.125% FRN Perpetual B1/BB- Italy 924 8% FRN Perpetual NR/NR 902 1,826 1.0 89,413 50.7 Other investments 86,772 49.3 Total investments 176,185 100.0

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

STATED CAPITAL REVENUE CAPITAL RESERVE RESERVE TOTAL £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 At 31 December 2018 158,428 11,222 3,839 173,489 Net proceeds from issue of new shares - note 6 1,187 - - 1,187 Total comprehensive income for the period - 9,971 4,845 14,816 Dividends paid - note 4 (10) - (4,858) (4,868) At 30 June 2019 159,605 21,193 3,826 184,624 FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018 At 31 December 2017 155,458 27,659 3,517 186,634 Net proceeds from issue of new shares - note 6 1,961 - - 1,961 Total comprehensive income for the period - (7,650) 4,867 (2,783) Dividends paid - note 4 - - (4,776) (4,776) At 30 June 2018 157,419 20,009 3,608 181,036

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE SIX MONTHS TO FOR THE SIX MONTHS TO 30 JUN 2019 30 JUN 2018 REVENUE CAPITAL TOTAL REVENUE CAPITAL TOTAL £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Profit/(loss) on investments held at fair value - 10,697 10,697 - (6,446) (6,446) Loss on derivative financial instruments - currency hedges - (11) (11) - (1,174) (1,174) Exchange differences - (470) (470) - 215 215 Income - note 5 5,535 - 5,535 5,536 - 5,536 Investment management fee - note 2 (445) (240) (685) (443) (238) (681) Other expenses (231) - (231) (213) - (213) Profit/(loss) before finance costs and taxation 4,859 9,976 14,835 4,880 (7,643) (2,763) Finance costs (10) (5) (15) (13) (7) (20) Profit/(loss) before taxation 4,849 9,971 14,820 4,867 (7,650) (2,783) Taxation - note 3 (4) - (4) - - - Profit/(loss) after taxation 4,845 9,971 14,816 4,867 (7,650) (2,783) Return per ordinary share 5.0p 10.2p 15.2p 5.1p (8.0)p (2.9)p Weighted average number of shares in issue 97,509,360 95,655,092

The total column of this statement represents the Company's statement of comprehensive income, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union. The profit/(loss) after taxation is the total comprehensive income. The supplementary revenue and capital columns are both prepared in accordance with the Statement of Recommended Practice issued by the Association of Investment Companies. All items in the above statement derive from continuing operations of the Company. No operations were acquired or discontinued in the period.

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET

Registered in Jersey No. 109714

AT AT 30 JUN 31 DEC 2019 2018 £'000 £'000 Non-current assets Investments held at fair value through profit or loss 176,185 168,188 Current assets Other receivables 3,263 3,128 Amounts due from brokers 175 - Proceeds due from issue of shares 192 - Cash and cash equivalents 6,132 4,181 9,762 7,309 Current liabilities Other payables (433) (427) Amounts due to brokers (159) - Derivative financial instruments - unrealised net loss (731) (1,581) (1,323) (2,008) Net current assets 8,439 5,301 Net assets 184,624 173,489 Capital and reserves Stated capital - note 6 159,605 158,428 Capital reserve 21,193 11,222 Revenue reserve 3,826 3,839 Shareholders' funds 184,624 173,489 Net asset value per ordinary share 188.89p 178.69p Number of shares in issue at the period end - note 6 97,741,204 97,091,204

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

SIX MONTHS SIX MONTHS TO TO 30 JUN 2019 30 JUN 2018 £'000 £'000 Cash flow from operating activities Profit/(loss) before finance costs and taxation 14,835 (2,763) Tax on overseas income (4) - Adjustment for: Purchases of investments (25,383) (28,166) Sales of investments 28,067 28,388 2,684 222 (Profit)/loss on investments at fair value (10,697) 6,446 Net cash movement from derivative instruments - currency hedges (850) 883 Increase in receivables (135) (617) Increase/(decrease) in payables 11 (25) Net cash flow from operating activities after taxation 5,844 4,146 Cash flow from financing activities Finance costs paid (20) (20) Net proceeds from issue of shares 995 1,961 Net equity dividends paid - note 4 (4,868) (4,776) Net cash flow from financing activities (3,893) (2,835) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,951 1,311 Cash and cash equivalents at the start of the period 4,181 8,792 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 6,132 10,103 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents to the Balance Sheet is as follows: Cash held at custodian 885 853 Short-Term Investment Company (Global Series) plc, money market fund 5,247 9,250 Cash and cash equivalents 6,132 10,103 Cash flow from operating activities includes: Dividends received 211 233 Interest received 5,142 5,016

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. Basis of Preparation

The condensed financial statements have been prepared using the same accounting policies as those adopted in the 2018 annual financial report. They have been prepared on an historical cost basis, in accordance with the applicable International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as adopted by the European Union and, where possible, in accordance with the Statement of Recommended Practice for Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts, issued by the Association of Investment Companies in November 2014, as updated in February 2018.

2. Management Fees

Investment management fees and finance costs are allocated 35% to capital and 65% to revenue.

The management fee is payable quarterly in arrears and is equal to 0.1875% of the value of the Company's total assets under management less current liabilities at the end of each quarter.

In addition, the Manager is paid a fee based on an initial amount of £22,500 plus RPI increases per annum for administrative purposes.

3. Taxation

The Company is subject to Jersey income tax at the rate of 0% (2018: 0%). The overseas tax charge consists of irrecoverable withholding tax.

4. Dividends Paid

SIX MONTHS TO 30 JUNE 2019 2018 PENCE £'000 PENCE £'000 Interim dividends in respect of previous period 2.5 2,427 2.5 2,388 First interim dividend 2.5 2,441 2.5 2,388 5.0 4,868 5.0 4,776

Dividends paid in the period have been charged to revenue except for £10,000 which was charged to stated capital (six months to 30 June 2018: £nil). This amount is equivalent to the income accrued on the new shares issued in the period (see note 6).

A second interim dividend of 2.5p (2018: 2.5p) has been declared and will be paid on 19 August 2019 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 19 July 2019.

5. Income

SIX MONTHS TO 30 JUNE 2019 2018 £'000 £'000 Investment income - interest: - UK 2,543 2,505 - Overseas 2,728 2,798 Dividends: - UK 224 224 - Overseas 34 7 Deposit interest 6 2 5,535 5,536

6. Stated Capital, including Movements

Allotted ordinary shares of no par value.

SIX MONTHS TO YEAR TO 30 JUN 2019 31 DEC 2018 Stated capital: Brought forward £158,428,000 £155,458,000 Issue proceeds net of costs £1,187,000 £2,993,000 Dividend paid from stated capital £(10,000) £(23,000) Carried forward £159,605,000 £158,428,000 Number of ordinary shares: Brought forward 97,091,204 95,516,204 Issued in period 650,000 1,575,000 Carried forward 97,741,204 97,091,204 Per share: - average issue price 185.94p 191.09p

425,000 shares have been issued since the period end.

7. Classification Under Fair Value Hierarchy

Note 19 of the 2018 annual financial report sets out the basis of classification.

There were no Level 3 holdings at any period end, and the total (not shown) is therefore the aggregated of Level 1 and Level 2.

AT 30 JUN 2019 AT 31 DEC 2018 LEVEL 1 LEVEL 2 LEVEL 1 LEVEL 2 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss: - Fixed interest securities(1) - 167,716 - 159,386 - Convertibles - 1,269 - 1,955 - Preference 3,151 - 2,855 - - Convertible Preference 2,506 - 2,555 - - Equities 1,543 - 1,437 - Total for financial assets 7,200 168,985 6,847 161,341 Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss: - Derivative financial instruments: Currency hedges - (731) - (1,581) Total for financial liabilities - (731) - (1,581)

(1) Fixed interest securities include both fixed and floating rate securities.

8. Status of Half-yearly Financial Report

The financial information contained in this half-yearly report, which has not been audited by the Company's auditor, does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Article 104 of Companies (Jersey) Law 1991. The financial information for the half year ended 30 June 2019 and the half year ended 30 June 2018 has not been audited. The figures and financial information for the year ended 31 December 2018 are extracted and abridged from the latest audited accounts and do not constitute the statutory accounts for that year.

By order of the Board

R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited

Company Secretary

22 August 2019