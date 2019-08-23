Anzeige
Kemira Oyj: Change in the holding of the company's own shares

Kemira Oyj
Stock Exhange Release
August 23, 2019 at 9.00 am (CET+1)

Kemira Oyj: Change in the holding of the company's own shares


On August 22, 2019 a total of 12,522 shares have been returned to Kemira Oyj.

The return is related to the share issues announced on March 6, 2018 and March 7, 2019. In the share issues, Kemira shares held by the company were conveyed to key employees participating in the performance periods 2017 and 2018. The shares were returned to the company based on the terms and conditions of the plan.

After the return, the company holds a total of 2,693,111 own shares.

For more information, please contact:


Kemira Oyj
Olli Turunen, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 552 8907

Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2018, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.6 billion and 4,915 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
www.kemira.com


