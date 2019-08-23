Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd.: Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd Announces Results for the three months ended June 30 2019

Unaudited Results for the three months ended June 30 2019 and Business Update



TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2019 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd (AIM:ECO)(TSXV:EOG), the oil and gas exploration company with licences in highly prospective regions in Guyana, where the Company recently announced a major oil discovery, and Namibia is pleased to announce its results for the three months ended 30 June 2019 and to provide a corporate and operational update.

Highlights:

· Financials

o The Company ended the quarter to 31 March 2019 with cash and cash equivalents of CAD 25.0 million.

o During the first quarter of the financial year the Company completed its previously announced private placement raising net proceeds of CAD 21.6 million.

o As at 30 June 2019, Eco had total assets of CAD 43.8 million, total liabilities of CAD 5.7 million and total equity of CAD 38.1 million.

o As at 30 June 2019, the Company had CAD 42.2 million in cash and cash equivalents.

o As of today, the Company currently has approximately CAD 35.7 million in cash and cash equivalents.

· Operations - Guyana

o On 12 August 2019, the Company announced a major oil discovery on its Orinduik offshore petroleum license in Guyana (the "Guyana License"). The Jethro-1 exploration well was drilled by the Stena Forth drillship to a final depth of 14,331 feet (4,400 meters) in approximately 1,350 meters of water. Evaluation of logging data confirms that the Jethro-1 is the first discovery on the Guyana License and comprises high-quality oil-bearing sandstone reservoir of Lower Tertiary age. It encountered 180.5 feet (55 meters) of net high-quality oil pay in excellent Lower Tertiary sandstone reservoirs which supports recoverable oil resources. The well was cased and is awaiting further evaluation to determine the appropriate appraisal activity.

Following the completion of the Jethro-1 well, the Stena Forth drill ship will move to our next target, Joe-1. The Joe-1 location is a shallower target and is expected to spud by the end of August 2019. The company will update the market upon spud of the Joe-1 well.

Gil Holzman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eco Atlantic, commented:

"We ended our first financial quarter (30 June 2019) with a very strong balance sheet, which has enabled us to comfortably and successfully drill our first well and announce our first discovery offshore Guyana. This was the first well of our 2019 drilling program and begins a period of significant exploration activity. The drillship is on its way to our next target in Guyana, Joe-1, where we will, together with our partners Total and Tullow Oil (operator), commence the spudding of our second well in the coming days and expect to have results in second half of September.

"The year-to-date has been a transformational period for the Company, and with a significant oil discovery, a very strong balance sheet and a portfolio rich with prospects and opportunities in both Guyana and Namibia, we look forward to an exciting future."

The Company's unaudited financial results for three months ended 30 June 2019, together with Management's Discussion and Analysis as at 30 June 2019, are available to download on the Company's website at www.ecooilandgas.com and on Sedar at www.sedar.com.

The following are the Company's Balance Sheet, Income Statements, Cash Flow Statement and selected notes from the annual Financial Statements. All amounts are in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Balance Sheet

June 30, March 31, 2019 2019 Assets Unaudited Audited Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 42,182,873 25,007,479 Short-term investments 74,818 74,818 Government receivable 21,699 33,104 Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 50,338 80,926 42,329,728 25,196,327 Petroleum and natural gas licenses 1,489,971 1,489,971 Total Assets 43,819,699 26,686,298 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 135,402 423,513 Advances from and amounts owing to license partners, net 5,534,921 1,127,675 Total Liabilities 5,670,323 1,551,188 Equity Share capital 71,924,613 50,025,998 Restricted Share Units reserve 111,493 111,493 Warrants - 52,775 Stock options 3,218,582 3,184,658 Accumulated deficit (37,105,312) (28,239,814 ) Total Equity 38,149,376 25,135,110 Total Liabilities and Equity 43,819,699 26,686,298

Income Statement

Three months ended June 30, 2019 2018 Unaudited Revenue Interest income 169,795 8,843 169,795 8,843 Operating expenses : Compensation costs 216,295 233,366 Professional fees 24,190 69,416 Operating costs 8,258,131 468,500 General and administrative costs 527,165 291,719 Share-based compensation 58,857 1,487 Foreign exchange gain (49,345) (186,819 ) Total expenses 9,035,293 877,669 Net loss and comprehensive loss (8,865,498) (868,826 ) Net comprehensive loss attributed to: Equity holders of the parent (8,865,498) (866,815 ) Non-controlling interests - (2,011 ) (8,865,498) (868,826 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to equity holders of the parent (0.05) (0.01 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share 180,184,880 157,676,832

Cash Flow Statement

Three months ended June 30, 2019 2018 Unaudited Cash flow from operating activities Net loss from operations (8,865,498) (868,826 ) Items not affecting cash: Share-based compensation 58,857 1,487 Changes in non-cash working capital: Government receivable 11,405 3,858 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (288,111) (352,174 ) Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 30,588 25,362 Advance from and amounts owing to license partners 4,407,246 (152,779 ) (4,645,513) (1,343,072 ) Cash flow from financing activities Net proceeds from Private Placement 21,586,756 - Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 72,375 - Proceeds from the exercise of warrants 161,776 - 21,820,907 - Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 17,175,394 (1,343,072 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 25,007,479 14,316,042 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 42,182,873 12,972,970

Basis of Preparation

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared on a historical cost basis with the exception of certain financial instruments that are measured at fair value. Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for assets.

Subsequent Events

On 12 August 2019, the Company announced a major oil discovery on the Guyana License. The Jethro-1 exploration well was drilled by the Stena Forth drillship to a final depth of 14,331 feet (4,400 meters) in approximately 1,350 meters of water. Evaluation of logging data confirms that the Jethro-1 is the first discovery on the Guyana License and comprises high-quality oil-bearing sandstone reservoir of Lower Tertiary age. It encountered 180.5 feet (55 meters) of net high-quality oil pay in excellent lower Tertiary sandstone reservoirs which supports recoverable oil resources. The well was cased and is awaiting further evaluation to determine the appropriate appraisal activity.

For more information, please visit www.ecooilandgas.com or contact the following:

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014.

Notes to editors

About Eco Atlantic:

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM listed Oil & Gas exploration and production Company with interests in Guyana and Namibia where significant oil discoveries have been made.

The Group aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through oil exploration, appraisal and development activities in stable emerging markets, in partnership with major oil companies, including Tullow, Total and Azinam.

In Guyana, Eco Guyana holds a 15% working interest alongside Total (25%) and Tullow Oil (60%) in the 1,800km2 Orinduik Block in the shallow to deep water (70m - 1,350m) of the prospective Suriname-Guyana basin. The Orinduik Block is adjacent and updip to ExxonMobil's Stabroek Block, on which thirteen discoveries have been announced and over 6bboe of oil equivalent recoverable resources are estimated. First oil production is expected from the deep-water Liza Field in 2020.

Jethro-1 is a major oil discovery on Orinduik Block. The Jethro-1 encountered 180.5 feet (55 meters) of net high-quality oil pay in excellent Lower Tertiary sandstone reservoirs which supports recoverable oil resources.

The Joe prospect is a stratigraphic channel fill and overbank sand body that trends to the northwest on the northern part of the Orinduik Block in approximately 700 meters of water. It is a Tertiary feature. The targeted prospect is estimated by Gustavson Associates to hold 148.3mmboe of gross unrisked prospective oil resources (P50) and the Chance of Success is also estimated to be 43.2%.

In Namibia, the Company holds interests in four offshore petroleum licences totalling approximately 25,000km2 with over 2.3bboe of prospective P50 resources in the Walvis and Lüderitz Basins. These four licences, Cooper, Guy, Sharon and Tamar are being developed alongside partners Azinam and NAMCOR. Eco has been granted a drilling permit on its Cooper Block (Operator).

