WAVESTONE: Shareholders' Annual General Meeting documents available (in French)

Wavestone would like to inform its shareholders that the information related to the Annual General Meeting to take place on September 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at the company's headquarters - Tour Franklin, 100-101 terrasse Boieldieu, 92042 Paris La Defense Cedex - is now available. It can be found (in French) under the Investors > Annual general meetings section of the Wavestone website (www.wavestone.com).

The documents contain:

the Meeting notice;

the Management Board Report to the 09/16/19 Annual General Meeting;

the Consolidated financial statements and Company financial statements at 03/31/19;

the Report on corporate governance.

The documents required by Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code are available to shareholders at the company's headquarters: Tour Franklin, 100-101 terrasse Boieldieu, 92042 Paris La Defense Cedex.

They can also be requested from Caceis Corporate Trust, Service "Assemblées Générales Centralisées" - 14 rue Rouget de Lisle, 92862 Issy Les Moulineaux Cedex 09.

Notice of the General Meeting, containing the agenda and draft resolutions, was published on August 7, 2019 in the "BALO".

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way."

Wavestone draws on some 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in European consulting.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone

Pascal Imbert

Chairman of the Management Board

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Sarah Lamigeon

Communications Director

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00 Actus

Mathieu Omnes

Investor and Analyst Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Nicolas Bouchez

Press relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:Télécharger le PDF